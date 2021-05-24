LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - May 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers are looking to avenge Sunday’s 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns when they meet for Game 2 of their first-round series at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday. Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs series between the No. 2-seeded Suns against the No. 7-seeded Lakers was surprisingly one-sided for most of the game, with the former leading by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

If not for a late run by the LA Lakers, the final score would have ended with the Phoenix Suns winning by double-digits. Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points while also contributing seven rebounds and eight assists. Deandre Ayton added 21 points and a monstrous 16 rebounds against the Purple and Gold’s massive frontline.

Devin Booker #1 loses control of the ball defended by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1.

The LA Lakers did not have any players score 20 or more points after struggling to hit their shots all game long, making just 43.4 percent from the field. LeBron James led the way with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. All-Star forward Anthony Davis struggled to get going, making just 5-of-16 shots from the field.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 25th, 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 26th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James #23 attempts a shot over Deandre Ayton #22.

The defense by the LA Lakers was good enough to hold down the Phoenix Suns to just 99 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 9-of-28 from 3-point range on Sunday. The Suns were second in the NBA during the regular season in field-goal percentage at 49.0 percent and seventh in the league in 3-point percentage at 37.8.

Clearly, the LA Lakers did some things right in Game 1. If their offense can keep up with their defense, Game 2 should have a vastly different outcome. A 90-point output is an aberration considering the firepower in this squad, but credit the Phoenix Suns defense as well for limiting them to just 33 field goals made after the Lakers averaged 40.6 during the regular season.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

After the loss to the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis took responsibility for the LA Lakers’ loss.

“I missed a ton of shots,” Davis said in the postgame interview. “We missed a ton of shots as a team. There is no way we are winning a game, let alone a series with the way I played. This is on me.”

Anthony Davis’ shot chart against the Suns on May 9 versus Game 1. After a letdown performance on Sunday, Davis said, “There’s no way we’re winning a game, let alone a series, with me playing the way that I played.” https://t.co/R122DuOBJC pic.twitter.com/qijkBQQAUY — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 24, 2021

Similar to his first half against the Golden State Warriors during their play-in tournament game on Wednesday, Davis camped outside and kept hoisting shots from the perimeter. The LA Lakers forward clanked most of his attempts as he seemed averse to mixing it up in the paint.

For the LA Lakers to recover from their disastrous Game 1 debacle, Davis will have to assert himself against the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns Preview

Deandre Ayton #22 is helped up by Chris Paul #3 during the second half.

The Phoenix Suns had an impressive first playoff game in 11 years. First-time postseason participants Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton played like seasoned veterans against an LA Lakers squad that was oozing with playoff experience.

As the aggressors for most of Game 1, the Phoenix Suns will continue to use their youthful energy to offset the LA Lakers’ championship moxie. As bad as the Suns were in shooting the three, the defending champs shot just 7-of-26 (26.9%) from downtown.

The Phoenix Suns also outhustled the LA Lakers, getting the advantage in rebounding 47-33. If they can sustain the effort and energy for Game 2, the Suns will have a great opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Key Player - Chris Paul

All eyes will be on Chris Paul on Tuesday after he sustained a shoulder injury while bumping into teammate Cameron Johnson. The 11-time All-Star still played 36 minutes despite the injury. His status for Game 2 is up in the air but he says he will be good to go.

Chris Paul was shaken up after this play and headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvr79pSG1J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

Paul is one of the biggest reasons for the Phoenix Suns’ resurgence and if he is nowhere near 100 percent, the series’ complexion will change completely. In Game 1, he had seven points, four rebounds and eight assists while turning the ball over just once.

His matchup with the LA Lakers’ Dennis Schroder and Alex Caruso should be one to watch out for.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

Lakers vs Suns Match Prediction

The LA Lakers will make the adjustments necessary to avoid falling to an 0-2 hole in the first-round of the playoffs. Davis won’t be as passive for the second straight game and the same goes for James. Expect the Lakers’ stars to show up on Tuesday.

As for the Phoenix Suns, they should continue to press their advantage in the backcourt with Paul and Booker while checking to see if Ayton will have his way against the LA Lakers’ big men again.

Game 2 should be more tightly contested with the LA Lakers defeating the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be smarter and play inside when facing smaller defenders. This should be the advantage that puts the Lakers on top.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Suns?

Game 2 of the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns will be televised nationally by TNT and locally by Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Arizona. International audiences can catch the game live via NBA League Pass.

