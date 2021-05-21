Top 5 players the New Orleans Pelicans can target in this 2021 NBA Off-Season

The NBA season ended in disappointing fashion for the New Orleans Pelicans, with star players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in street clothes due to their respective injuries. But even before the duo were injured, the Pels were already uncertain about entering the playoffs, much less the play-in tournament.

For the New Orleans Pelicans to make some noise for the 2021-22 season, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon will have to fill out the roster with players who will complement their young core.

Aside from Williamson and Ingram, only four players have contractual obligations with the team next season—Kira Lewis Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Steven Adams and Jaxson Hayes.

Brandon Ingram #14 shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 and Alex Caruso #4 battle for the loose ball.

Squad Roles the New Orleans Pelicans need addressed

Two of the biggest and most glaring needs that the New Orleans Pelicans have are 3-point shooting and defense. They are 27th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.6), 26th in 3-point percentage (34.8), 15th in steals (7.6) and 24th in blocks (4.4). Griffin and Langdon have a lot of work to do to address these. With the team in need of an overhaul, expect drastic changes to the roster for the 2021-22 season.

Here are some of the best targets for the New Orleans Pelicans:

5. Alec Burks

Alec Burks could be a low-cost alternative to the New Orleans Pelicans’ 3-point shooting needs. The New York Knicks guard is a free agent this summer and will be a sought-after player, someone who can provide depth at the wing positions.

Alec Burks #18 in action against Kyle Lowry #7.

He’s shooting 41.5 percent from downtown this season while averaging 12.7 points per game. But he elevated those numbers to 15.2 points per game on a sizzling-hot 48.6 percent from 3-point territory in his final six outings. If the Pelicans could pry him away from the Knicks, Burks would give Ingram and Williamson more driving lanes to the basket.

4. Richaun Holmes

Expected to be one of the most coveted centers in free agency this offseason, Richaun Holmes should be on the New Orleans Pelicans' radar. He’s a hardworking center who can provide solid interior defense, scoring and rebounding. He was one of the reasons the Sacramento Kings were able to hang tough with some of the top teams in the league, including the LA Lakers, who they beat twice this past season.

De'Aaron Fox #5 and Richaun Holmes #22 react after a basket.

He averaged 14.2 points on 63.7 percent shooting to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game that would fit well with the New Orleans Pelicans’ plans to improve their defense while maintaining their offensive efficiency.

3. Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk made the most of his opportunities after being traded to the Rockets by the Heat this season. The 6-foot-11 is a stretch of four/five that can spread the defense with his 3-point shooting. He made a higher percentage of his threes (39.2 percent) as a Rocket while taking less than five attempts per game.

Kelly Olynyk tonight:



27 points

11 rebounds

8 assists

4 blocks

56% FG pic.twitter.com/LVkfwnpqQn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 6, 2021

Like most of the players on this list, Olynyk is a shooter but he proved in Houston that he is also a good rebounder (8.4 boards a game) and passer (4.1 assists). His versatility will be highlighted by New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy’s offense while playing as a starter or coming off the bench to relieve any of the Pelicans’ big men.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr.

One free agent who could be enticed to move to New Orleans is Tim Hardaway Jr. The Dallas Mavericks guard seems to have found a comfort zone in Dallas, but the New Orleans Pelicans could offer him an opportunity to be part of a team that has as much upside.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the hottest scorers in the league right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BxOc0709wh — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) May 14, 2021

Hardway can play multiple positions and he would start for the New Orleans Pelicans rather than come off the bench like he does with the Mavericks mostly. It was an up-and-down campaign for him, but after starting in the final eight games of the season, he added 21.5 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 45.2 percent from the 3-point arc.

The former 24th pick of the draft would make defenses pay too much attention to Ingram and Williamson.

1. Buddy Hield

The New Orleans Pelicans need a reliable shooter in the backcourt and someone to free up the middle for Williamson’s forays to the basket. The Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield would be an excellent player to play alongside the Pelicans’ All-Star forwards. He’ll keep defenses from packing it in with his 3-point shooting (career, 40.6 percent shooting). Though his scoring dipped this season (16.6 points per game) because of sensational rookie Tyrese Haliburton, he’s due for an uptick in stats when placed in a system where he doesn’t have to do too much except shoot the lights out.

Buddy Hield #24 brings the ball up court while guarded by Malik Monk #1.

Hield isn’t a free agent, but he could be acquired by trading away a couple of the Pelicans’ precious draft picks along with Eric Bledsoe, who is playing out of position with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings guard is locked in for three more years after signing a four-year extension worth $86 million in 2019, but he would be a better fit with Williamson and Ingram.

