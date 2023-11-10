LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10)

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns have struggled mightily this season despite their smart roster moves and blockbuster trades respectively. The last time both sides met, it took some monumental efforts and surpassing the minutes' restriction for LeBron James to lead LA to a 100-95 win.

Now, they meet again at the Footprint Arena on Friday (November 10) for their maiden 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

The injury-riddled team comes off a blowout 128-94 humiliation at the hands of the Houston Rockets. The Suns managed to hold on to a one-point lead to pip the Chicago Bulls 116-115 in overtime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Phoenix might be 4-4 and seventh in the West, there's no doubt that they have had their fair share of struggles.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Game Details

Teams: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Date and time: November 10, 2023, 10 pm ET

Venue: FootPrint Center

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game preview and injury reports

The Lakers are off to a patchy start this season, and their mounting injury woes further compound their woes. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Friday's marquee contest. Rui Hachimura returned with a bang against Houston, propping up 24 points and 8 rebounds.

But the depth has taken a hit with Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), and Jalen-Hood Schifino (knee) out for the next few weeks. Jaxson Hayes joins Davis on the day-to-day list.

On the performance front, James has been forced to shoulder the load again, despite sizeable contributions from D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. The team is still placed at the bottom of the league with a 29.6% 3-point percentage. And their defensive efficiency has taken a hit as well with their bigs sidelined.

As for the Suns, Devin Booker (knee) is already ruled out. Bradley Beal is probable. Like their opponents, the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix outfit has lacked performances from the bench. But the consecutive wins, plus homecourt advantage give them a lot of confidence heading into the clash.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns odds and predictions

Spread: Lakers (+3) vs Suns (-3)

Moneyline: Lakers (+124) vs Suns (-148)

Total: 222.5

Expect the result to go the Suns' way as they will look to exact revenge after their loss early in the season. Between injuries and inconsistency, LA will have to deal with a relentless offensive force in Durant and Beal, and it's hard to see them walk away with a win on Friday.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineups

Expect the Purple and Gold to go with the same starters from the last game. D'Angelo Russell takes point, and Austin Reaves takes the two. Taurean Prince and LeBron James will play forwards, while Christian Wood will play the five.

The same can be said for the Suns. Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen take guard duties. Kevin Durant and Keita Bates-Diop play forward roles, and Jusuf Nurkic is their center.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Top 3 players

Lakers

LeBron James: 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists

LeBron James is expected to do a massive chunk of the scoring again in the absence of Anthony Davis. The 38-year-old has logged in heavy minutes and will be likely doing the same on Friday as well.

Anthony Davis: 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists

Anthony Davis has been incredible for LA so far this season before a hip injury saw him take a break in the game against the Rockets. It will be interesting to see if they upgrade him to probable and play him against the Suns.

D'Angelo Russell: 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists

D'Angelo Russell has emerged as the team's third scoring option behind James and Davis. Much will be expected of the streaky guard when he laces up against the Suns.

Suns

Devin Booker: 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists

Devin Booker has been impressive in the four games he has played for the Suns this season, but the injuries have played their part in his consistent time on the hardwood.

Kevin Durant: 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists

The forward has been doing the bulk of the work on both ends of the floor. With Beal returning, he now has more support on the playmaking end, and that would mean more chances to play his usual offensive self.

Grayson Allen: 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists

Grayson Allen has been in good form for the Suns. The former Bucks guard has broken into the starting unit with injuries to Beal and Booker and has made good use of his opportunities.