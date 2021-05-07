LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in the latest round of 2020/21 NBA matches.

Both teams are locked in a battle for a playoff berth. The LA Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference table with a 37-29 record, while the Portland Trail Blazers are right behind them in seventh with an identical win/loss column.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Star forward LeBron James continues to miss games because of an ankle problem. Talen Horton-Tucker has been ruled out with a calf issue, while Dennis Schroder is undergoing quarantine as per the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Jared Dudley is out for an indefinite period following a knee injury.

Anthony Davis' participation is questionable due to back spasms.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets

Small forward Norman Powell will not be able to feature because of a knee injury. Zach Collins is likely out for the season due to an ankle issue. All other players will be available for selection.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Alex Caruso has returned to the LA Lakers starting lineup following a lengthy absence, and he should be able to keep his place tonight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start alongside him in the backcourt, with Kyle Kuzma at small forward.

On to Portland. pic.twitter.com/KML3oa5Rcw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 7, 2021

Anthony Davis should clear the fitness test to take his place at power forward, with Andre Drummond completing the LA Lakers frontcourt.

Montrezl Harrell is averaging 23 minutes and 13.7 points per game and will come off the bench to play the sixth-man role tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Terry Stotts will start the game with the star backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Derrick Jones Jr. will replace Norman Powell at small forward, while off-season acquisition Robert Covington will start at power forward. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to retain his place at center.

A different look at all 9 of @anferneesimons' 3's vs Indiana 🧪@DaimlerTrucksNA | The Science of 3's pic.twitter.com/8PleDBOJp9 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 6, 2021

Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter are certain to play significant minutes as part of the bench unit.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center- Andre Drummond.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Derrick Jones Jr. | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center- Jusuf Nurkic.

