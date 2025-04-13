LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 13, 2025

The LA Lakers end their 82-game regular season with a final stop at the Moda Center on Sunday. They play the Portland Trail Blazers in a dead rubber contest. Irrespective of the result, LA goes to the playoffs as the third seed, while the Blazers are NBA Draft lottery bound.

The Purple and Gold have two reasons to celebrate. They hit 50 wins for the first time since the 2019-20 season, and second, they are not in the play-in to make the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season. Much credit goes to first-year head coach JJ Redick for keeping the team ready each night.

LA will also be resting a major portion of their squad against the Blazers. With the result not impacting their seeding, much of the team's bench gets solid minutes. As for the Blazers, a string of key names sit out as well, and the 12th-placed outfit stakes a claim for the ninth position in the 2025 NBA draft.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Lakers vs Blazers matchup tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers +4 o220.5 (-110) +145 Portland Trail Blazers -4 u220.5 (-110) -174

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The LA Lakers will be fielding a side that has not played a lot of minutes in recent times. Minus the outcome, it's a good way to keep them prepared for the playoffs to make a splash if they get the opportunity.

They are set to end the season 13th in scoring offense with 113.8 points per game and 113.8 points per 100 possessions. They are 8th in FG offense, averaging 48% from the field, and 13th in 3-point offense with 36.7% from the deep. In return, Portland is 22nd in scoring offense with 110.9 points per game, 25th in FG offense (45%), and 27th in downtown offense (34.1%).

Defensively, the Lakers are 10th in scoring defense, allowing 112.2 points per game and 111.3 points per 100 possessions. The Blazers are 15th, allowing 114.3 points and 112.2 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers will be without LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Luka Dončić (left quad soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery). Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (left foot injury management), and Jaxson Hayes (right hand contusion) are questionable.

Position Player PG Shake Milton SG Jordan Goodwin SF Dalton Knecht PF Markieff Morris C Trey Jemison III

The Blazers have listed Deni Avdija (right thumb sprain) as doubtful. Shaedon Sharpe (right knee soreness) is questionable. Robert Williams III (left knee injury management), Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol), DeAndre Ayton (left calf strain), Jerami Grant (right knee inflammation), Anfernee Simons (right forearm contusion), and Bryce McGowens (right rib fracture) are all ruled out.

Position Player PG Dalano Banton SG Matisse Thybulle SF Kris Murray PF Toumani Camara C Donovan Clingan

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

For the Blazers, Matisse Thybulle comes in with an o/u of -110/-120 on points with a prop of 9.5 points compared to his season average of 6.9. Shaedon Sharpe is expected to prop up 21.5 points with an o/u of -106/-125. For the Lakers, Dalton Knecht is a player to watch out for with an o/u of -130/-102 on points and is projected for 21.5 points on a season average of 8.8 PPG.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

A win for the LA Lakers might be a good way to finish things, but the depleted roster would mean role players battling rust on both ends of the floor. In Dalton Knehcht and Bronny James, there's enough promise. Seasoned veteran Marikeff Morris can get some gametime. The Blazers will look to end things on a high as well, but will need their defense to shore up to keep Knecht at bay. Take the Blazers to win on Sunday.

