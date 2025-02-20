LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The LA Lakers will look to shake off their close loss to the Charlotte Hornets when they hit the road for an away skirmish against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Playing the second night of a back-to-back, LA aims to continue their strong track record against Portland.

Ad

Although some of the Blazers' key players are listed questionable, they are expected to play against the Lakers as they aim for a play-in spot after a strong surge ahead of the All-Star break. LA needs to address their rebounding troubles following losses to the Utah Jazz and Charlotte.

The Purple and Gold will continue to give Luka Doncic time to acclimate to their style of play. If their offense revives against Portland, it will set the tone for their challenging upcoming schedule. Doncic recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the last game, but his early turnovers and poor shooting (5-18 from the field, 1-9 from beyond the arc) need improvement.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland have been defeated by the LA Lakers twice this season and lost their last five games. Can they bounce back, or will the Blazers extend LA's two-game losing skid?

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup tips off at 10:30 pm ET. Local coverage will be on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and Spectrum SportsNet. The game can be listened to on Rip City Radio 620 and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW. The contest can be streamed on the NBA app with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds, as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -3.5 o227 (-108) -163 Portland Trail Blazers +3.5 u227 (-112) +137

Ad

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Lakers will hope that their sputtering offense will improve against the Blazers. LA shot just 29.4% from three-point range against the Hornets, a number that could have been better if Austin Reaves was not ejected for expressing his displeasure over a no-foul call. The Lakers will also need to improve from the free throw line, as they made just 66.7% of their shots from the charity stripe last game.

Ad

Following their most recent loss, the LA Lakers rank 15th in scoring, averaging 113.0 points per game, while the Blazers rank 25th with 109.2 points. The Lakers are 13th in three-point accuracy at 35.8%, compared to Portland's 27th place at 34.4%. Defensively, the Lakers are stronger, allowing 112.5 points per 100 possessions (13th), whereas the Blazers concede 113.7 points per 100 possessions (19th).

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers are expected to field the same starting lineup they used against Charlotte, although LeBron James is listed as day-to-day due to left ankle soreness. Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) is out.

Ad

Position Players PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Ad

The Blazers have listed Jerami Grant (right knee soreness), Scoot Henderson (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams III (right knee soreness) as questionable. Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) and Deandre Ayton (left calf strain) are ruled out of the matchup.

Position Player PG Anferee Simons SG Deni Avdija SF Toumani Camara PF Kris Murray C Donovan Clingan

Ad

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

Anfernee Simons is listed at -105/-125 for points and assists, while Jerami Grant is -125/-05 for points and rebounds. At the time of writing, the Lakers' odds have not yet been listed.

Note: Lakers prop projections will be updated once available

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

With Ayton out and key names questionable, the LA Lakers will hope to bounce back with a win against the struggling Blazers. LA will also hope to see Luka Doncic have a good performance. Chalk up a Lakers win to make amends for the Hornets loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback