LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to battle the Portland Trail Blazers on their home court, Moda Center. The Lakers are coming off their second defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Trail Blazers, having defeated the Indiana Pacers, are now 1-2 in November.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6th, 10:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 7th, 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

LA Lakers Preview

With a 5-4 record behind them, the LA Lakers are perhaps the most scrutinized team in the league. Each loss brings new criticism and chants of "LeBron is old" to the town. Not to discredit the fight this team has put up so far, but it seems that the heavy criticism may be playing a role in the team's morale.

If their woes stopped just on morale issues, perhaps a series of wins would have been enough to help them manouvere out of the swamp they are seemingly in currently. But in reality, there are ample threads that need to be connected for Frank Vogel and his squad to finally work together well.

The team's defense has been dysmal at best. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who possesses a variety of offensive weaponry, are punishing the LA Lakers without any regard. They seem to be unable to guard the arc or the post to have any impact on the second half of the game. Opponents have been able to catch up with almost 20 point leads with terrifying ease.

The other major flaw that the LA Lakers and their coaches need to figure out pronto is the depth of the bench. It would be an understatement to call them disappointing. Amongst the non-starters, only Carmelo Anthony has had any impact on the season so far.

Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, Wayne Ellington and Rajon Rondo are all averaging less than six points a game. The LA Lakers need their rotation players to step up for the season or the game against the Portland Trail Blazers will be a disaster.

All criticism pointed at them will die down as soon as the team starts to function like a team and not a hastily put pick up squad.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been, well, he's been decent this season. He hasn't been Mr. Triple-double or the scoring machine he was before relocating to Los Angeles, but he has been decent. He is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. These are solid, reliable numbers.

However, recording 26.3% of his shots from downtown while putting up 4.2 three-pointer attempts every night is a cause for concern.

With LeBron James out and Anthony Davis questionable, Westbrook is our pick as the key player for the LA Lakers in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - Kent Bazemore, F - Carmelo Anthony, C - DeAndre Jordan.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have recorded four wins and five losses thus far this season. With Damian Lillard in a downward spiral, nothing seems to be going right for the team that has made every playoff series since 2013-14. Their defense is in shambles, their scoring is in shambles and their coaching is in shambles.

Lillard is averaging the worst scoring numbers of his career with 17.8 points a game. In the game against the Indiana Pacers, he recorded four points, the lowest in his career since 2013.

Considered to be the only shooter to match Stephen Curry from beyond the arc, the Portland Trail Blazers' sharp shooter is shooting 21.7% from downtown while attempting nine threes per game.

As a team, Portland is allowing opponents to score easily. They are not only averaging a lesser three-point percentage (36.9%) than the opposing teams (37.9%) but have less blocks, less steals, less assists and more turnovers.

If the pattern continues, the Portland Trail Blazers will not only have a hard time defeating the injured LA Lakers, but will miss their first playoff in nine years.

Key Player - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum is currently the top scorer in the Portland Trail Blazers' ranks. He has been the only silverline amongst an otherwise dark cloud. The 6'3" guard is averaging 23.8 points while landing 4.2 of his 9.6 beyond-the-arc attempts each night.

With Lillard currently flunking, he is a key player who will play a crucial role in the game against the LA Lakers.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum, G - Damian Lillard, F - Norman Powell, F - Robert Covington, C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers will probably play the upcoming game without either Davis or James. This puts a lot of pressure on the team, not just offensively but defensively too. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have remained sub par this season barring McCollum's brilliance.

This will be a hard-fought battle between two teams that seem to be on a decline. However, we predict that the Lakers will win this game.

Where to watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers?

Root Sports Plus and Spectrum SportsNet will be the local broadcasters for the game between the LA Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. The match will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

