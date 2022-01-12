LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. The two teams have faced each other thrice this season and this clash will be the fourth and final matchup.

The Kings beat the Lakers 141-137 in a triple-overtime thriller in their first encounter. The Lakers won the next two games against the same opposition with scorlines of 117-92 and 122-114. Alvin Gentry and his men will try to tie the season series at two games apiece.

The Lakers had their four-game win streak snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing. They lost the game 127-119 despite LeBron James dropping 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. They have been poor from the free-throw line, three-point range and also have subpar defense along with their high turnover rate. Many analysts don't expect them to go deep into the postseason.

The Kings, on the other hand, might be out of the playoff picture. They were expected to end their drought this season but have been abysmal on both ends of the floor. They are 12th in the West right now and hold a 16-27 record.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis (right) of the LA Lakers watches LeBron James from the bench

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn continue to be out with long-term injuries. Nunn is rehabiliating from a bone bruise in his knee while Davis looks to make his comeback soon after an MCL tear. Meanwhile, LeBron James is still listed on the injury report because of his abdomen strain but is expected to play in this game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Jay Huff Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Jay Huff and Mason Jones were both sent to NBA G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers because of their two-way contract obligations.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings

Four players from the Sacramento Kings rotation have been sent to the NBA G-League. Richaun Holmes, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II have all been sent on assignment while Louis King is under a two-way contract. In addition, Damian Jones is under the NBA's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of this matchup.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tristan Thompson Questionable Right Quad Soreness Louis King Out G-League - Two-way Robert Woodard II Out G-League - On Assignment Jahmi'us Ramsey Out G-League - On Assignment Richaun Holmes Out G-League - On Assignment Damian Jones Out Health and Safety Protocols

Tristan Thompson is suffering from soreness in his right quad and is listed as questionable.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will deploy the same lineup that they have for the past few games. LeBron James will unconventionally start as the center and Russell Westbrook will be the point guard. Stanley Johnson will be the power forward until Anthony Davis is cleared to play and Avery Bradley will likely return to the small forward. The shooting guard should be Malik Monk as he plays well alongside James and Westbrook. Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony and Austin Reaves should get the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings will likely use the same lineup from their last game. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton will run the backcourt with Fox at point. Harrison Barnes will retain his usual small forward position and Alex Len will start at center until Richaun Holmes is cleared to return. Finally, Marvin Bagley III has been upgraded to the starting lineup and is expected to play the power forward in this game. Chimezie Metu, Davion Mitchell, Buddy Hield and Neemias Queta usually get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James.

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Alex Len.

