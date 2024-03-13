LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers will look to avoid a season series sweep when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings have the Lakers number with three wins, with the past two encounters being old-fashioned blowout wins.

In their previous meeting on Mar. 6, Sacramento turned around a 19-point first-quarter deficit into a 22-point lead before sealing a 130-120 win. Domantas Sabonis got the better of Anthony Davis again, outplaying him with a stat line of 16 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk torched others with 44 and 26 points, respectively. LeBron James' 31 points and Rui Hachimura's 29 points were the only bright spots for LA. The Lakers need to get things right defensively to beat the Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With three losses already, one would assume Darvin Ham and Co. would have some plans to contain the Kings' offense, but it could be an uphill challenge again.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

The injury reports for both teams continue to have tremendous contrast. The Lakers will continue to be without key players, who could have been decisive in this game.

Meanwhile, the Kings could have their roster at near full strength again.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers' injury report has eight players. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis are questionable and probable, respectively. Meanwhile, Colin Castleton (wrist), Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Christian Wood (knee) are ruled out.

Rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is also out on assignment for the South Bay Lakers.

Here's the Lakers' injury report:

Player Status Injury Colin Castleton Out Right wrist fracture Anthony Davis Probable Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy Jalen Hood-Schifino Out G League, on assignment LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Right knee effusion

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings have three injuries. Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles are day-to-day with ankle and knee injuries, while Sasha Vezenkova, a staple on Sacramento's injury report, is out with an ankle issue.

Here's the Kings' injury report:

Player Status Injury Keegan Murray Day-to-day Ankle injury Trey Lyles Day-to-day Left knee injury Sasha Vezenkov Out Ankle injury

Lakers vs. Kings could have huge ramifications in the Western Conference playoff picture

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up by the day with teams six to 10th fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. Every team has a solid chance, and a lot could change a couple of weeks later.

The Sacramento Kings are seventh with a 37-27 record, a game behind the sixth seed. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are ninth with a 36-30 record, three games behind the sixth seed and two off the Kings.

A win for Sacramento puts it into the top six, while a win for the Lakers will see them close the gap by another game to the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds.