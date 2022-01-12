LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings will play the final and fourth game of their season series on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead and could emphatically close it with another win on the road.

After a season-high four-game winning run, the LA Lakers came crashing back down to earth via a thorough dismantling at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Lakers were so completely outplayed that head coach Frank Vogel emptied his bench nearly midway into the final quarter. Only a spirited run by the second unit made the final score respectable as the game finished 119-127.

The Purple and Gold team will have to play much better if they want to continue their dominance over the Sacramento Kings.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Despite the Kings loss to the Cavs, Sacramento rookie Neemias Queta picked up his first extended minutes in the NBA, finishing with 11 points, 5 boards and one big steal down the stretch with all of Portugal paying attention to tonight's game. Despite the Kings loss to the Cavs, Sacramento rookie Neemias Queta picked up his first extended minutes in the NBA, finishing with 11 points, 5 boards and one big steal down the stretch with all of Portugal paying attention to tonight's game. https://t.co/1G6KRsegs1

Holding a season-high five-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings hope to snap the losing run against LeBron James and the Lakers. Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox have played well the last few games, but have been unable to get enough support from the rest of the roster.

The Sacramento Kings played catch up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but eventually got the lead with seconds left on the clock following Fox’s free throws. Fox, however, missed a potential game-winner as time expired to allow the Cavs to escape with a 108-109 win.

Game Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 13th; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers can't afford another lackluster performance heading into the match against the Sacramento Kings. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies put on a show at Crypto.com Arena to embarrass the LA Lakers. LeBron James was the only bright spot in the Lakers' humiliating performance. The four-time MV was brilliant yet again with a game-high 35 points. The rest of the starting lineup combined for 22, which was just unacceptable.

Russell Westbrook had another zero turnover game but was hardly a factor. He finished with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, which is hugely disappointing from a superstar earning $44 million this season. Unless LeBron James gets the help he so rightfully deserves, the LA Lakers are bound for a greatly disappointing season.

Key Player - LeBron James

Who else can it be? The NBA is running out of words to describe how LeBron James has been forced to carry the LA Lakers this campaign. Even by his lofty standards, this season has got to be one of the most impressive in his career considering how little help he’s gotten from the roster.

It is almost heartbreaking to see how the Lakers are seemingly letting the four-time MVP’s superlative performances this season go to waste. At 37 years of age and already in year 19, he is having to will his team into postseason contention single-handedly.

What LeBron James is doing is beyond comprehension. He is an other-worldly talent whose unrelenting quest for greatness is the only thing that’s keeping this LA Lakers team above .500 this year, as they currently hold a record of 21-20.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James

Sacramento Kings Preview

Tyrese Haliburton #0 and De'Aaron Fox need all the help they can get from the roster. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Sacramento Kings are 26th in the NBA in defensive rating with a 113,3 DRTG. In the last five games, that has ballooned to a horrific 116.6, which happens to be the worst in the league. Their defensive struggles remain one of the biggest reasons they find themselves in a losing slump.

Adding more woes to the Sacramento Kings is Damian Jones’ entry into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The young big man has ably filled in for starting center Richaun Holmes, who has just cleared the same protocols but is still ramping up his conditioning.

AdamTheSportFan @AdamThaSportFan Tyrese Haliburton and Deaaron fox have been one of the best backcourts in the league as of late and have received no help. Monte has to give them a 3rd option at the deadline there is no other explanation Tyrese Haliburton and Deaaron fox have been one of the best backcourts in the league as of late and have received no help. Monte has to give them a 3rd option at the deadline there is no other explanation https://t.co/nr6cZHdmr3

With Tristan Thompson questionable, the Sacramento Kings’ frontline has suddenly become thin, which will just play into the hands of the LA Lakers’ small-ball lineup. The Kings come into this game with a record of 16-27 as they look to snap their losing streak .

Key Player - De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox seems to have played his best against the LA Lakers this season. In the Kings’ last three games, Fox is averaging 27 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. More importantly, he is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc, which makes him almost impossible to defend.

There are only a handful of players in the NBA who can stay in front of Fox, and the LA Lakers do not have any such players in their rotation. If the 24-year-old point guard continues to be as efficient with his three-point shooting as he has in the series, he’ll be a thorn in the Lakers’ side again.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De’Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Alex Len

Lakers vs Kings Match Prediction

Excluding the Sacramento Kings’ three-overtime thriller in the first game of the series, the LA Lakers have been dominant. The LeBron James’ effect may prove to be the difference against an inexperienced Kings team that is often sloppy in execution on both ends of the floor. The Lakers could close out the series 3-1, with another win.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Kings game

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet will

Edited by David Nyland