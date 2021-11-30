LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will once again lock horns with the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. In a game between the two teams last Friday, the Kings pulled off a triple overtime win.

The Lakers will be hoping to avenge that defeat and come up with a much better performance this time. In the build-up to the game, the Purple and Gold faced the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and came out victorious. Having lost 11 games, the Lakers will be heading to the match against the Kings with hopes of getting back their consistency.

After beating the Lakers, the Kings succumbed to another defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team has been very weak defensively and will certainly need to work on that as the season progresses.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings | NBS Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30, 11:00 PM ET [Wednesday, December 1, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

LA Lakers Preview

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have not lived up at all to the expectations laid upon them before the season started. They hold an 11-11 record and sit at seventh place in the Western Conference. LeBron James has been of great impact ever since his return from injury, but the lack of defense from the team is still a huge matter of concern.

The team will be heading into the game in Sacramento very confident after the win against Detroit, but they are well aware of what the Kings are capable of. Players like Bron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to give their best if they want to secure a win against the Kings on Tuesday.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

With AD listed as probable and LeBron listed as questionable, the responsibility of carrying the team forward lies in the hands of Russell Westbrook. The 33-year-old has been doing great things for the Lakers of late. He is averaging 20.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 8.7 APG through 22 games this season. Russ has been heavily criticized by the media for his poor start with the Lakers, but all of that is nothing new for him. He will be hoping to put up a big night for the Lakers in Sacramento and guide the team to their 12th win of the season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Malik Monk, F - Talen Horton-Tucker, F - Carmelo Anthony, C - DeAndre Jordan

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings recently fired head coach Luke Walton due to their poor start to the 2021-22 season. They have an 8-13 record and are eleventh in the Western Conference. The team has young guns like De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell, all of whom have shown great promise in the league. Having already beaten the Lakers, the Kings will be coming into the game oozing with confidence. With reports emerging about LeBron further aggravating his abdominal injury, the Kings will be even more determined to get another win.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings .@coorslight Cold Hard Fact: For a second consecutive season, @buddyhield has had at least two 3-pointers in each of the team’s first 20 games. (h/t @TheAthletic .@coorslight Cold Hard Fact: For a second consecutive season, @buddyhield has had at least two 3-pointers in each of the team’s first 20 games. (h/t @TheAthletic) https://t.co/lRMBokO8sx

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is one of the most athletic and talented youngsters in the league. He started the season slowly but has picked up the pace and is averaging 20.2 PPG and 5.6 APG through 21 games this season. Fox is one of the fastest players in the league and is aggressive around the rim. With the Lakers defense showing signs of weakness, he will once again try to be aggressive and score big points to help the Kings get another victory over the Purple and Gold.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings @swipathefox records 34 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REB in 53 minutes to get the W in LA! .@swipathefox records 34 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REB in 53 minutes to get the W in LA! https://t.co/hM7bF0n1Ot

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Tyrses Haliburton, F - Terence Davis, F - Chimezie Metu, C - Alex Len

Lakers vs Kings Prediction

Although the Lakers lost the previous encounter between the two teams, this time it looks like they will come out victorious as they head to Sacramento in hopes of seeking revenge for the previous defeat and will give their best performance against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Kings game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Lakers vs Kings game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra