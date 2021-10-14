LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers will wrap up their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday. The Lakers haven't won any of their five preseason games this season. Meanwhile, the Kings have won every game so far, and will look to continue their win streak.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Thursday, October 14th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, October 15th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers [Source: ESPN]

The LA Lakers have now lost eight straight games if one considers the 2021 NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, they'll enter the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the championship favorites, and are overwhelmingly favored to win the West. Even though preseason games don't count towards a team's record, the LA Lakers wouldn't have hoped to go winless after five preseason games.

Russell Westbrook's performances are concerning, to say the least, and his inefficiency and turnovers have left many LA Lakers fans distraught. LeBron James and co. have been playing at full strength, and the team insists they don't care about preseason results.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter. https://t.co/83EGn0fdUB

The Rajon Rondo to Anthony Davis connection looked great in the last game. This game is the LA Lakers' last one for the preseason, and their season opener is against the Golden State Warriors on October 19th, 2021.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook practicing with LeBron James [Source: Los Angeles Times]

Although LeBron James will likely be the best player on the floor, all attention will, once again be on Russell Westbrook. Nobody expects the 36-year-old James to be concerned with preseason games. However, many analysts and pundits are criticizing Westbrook's performances so far. He has had 20 turnovers in the last three games, and is just 7-28 from the field.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed Lakers debut new Big 3 in loss to Warriors, remain winless in preseason. @RealSkipBayless reacts:"It looked like LeBron caught Russell Westbrook's turnover fever. It's contagious when you play with Russ, everything is helter skelter and out of control!" Lakers debut new Big 3 in loss to Warriors, remain winless in preseason. @RealSkipBayless reacts:"It looked like LeBron caught Russell Westbrook's turnover fever. It's contagious when you play with Russ, everything is helter skelter and out of control!" https://t.co/x4UKdEUFPW

Russell Westbrook will continue to be heavily scrutinized if those trends and numbers continue.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Carmelo Anthony | C - Anthony Davis.

Sacramento Kings Preview

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings remain undefeated in their preseason campaign. Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell have traded team-high scores, and they are playing like a cohesive unit.

Their core of Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Barnes are expected to make a big leap this season. The team is entering the 2021-22 NBA season with an aim to end their long playoff drought.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Harrison Barnes covers a wide variety of topics before the start of training camp including thoughts on the Kings roster, Sacramento's playoff drought, De'Aaron Fox's gains and addition of Davion Mitchell.FULL VIDEO: abc10.com/video/sports/n… Harrison Barnes covers a wide variety of topics before the start of training camp including thoughts on the Kings roster, Sacramento's playoff drought, De'Aaron Fox's gains and addition of Davion Mitchell.FULL VIDEO: abc10.com/video/sports/n… https://t.co/3aaldKsKis

Their 2020 draft pick, Tyrese Haliburton, finished third in the 2021 Rookie of the Year voting, while their 2021 draft pick, Davion Mitchell, is one of the best guards in the draft class. Head coach Luke Walton has a lot of pressure to get this team to the playoffs, or at the very least, the play-in tournament.

Hashtags such as #FireLukeWalton trended last season, and if he leads the team into another mediocre finish, his job might be in jeopardy.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Davion Mitchell has the potential to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2021-22 NBA season.

He led the Baylor Bears to the 2021 NCAA title as the primary point guard, and was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft. He dropped 20 points in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on 7-12 shooting, including six three-pointers.

A lot of attention will be on him, as he usually gets some of the highest minutes in the team.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Blazers: 6/29 3PT Davion Mitchell ( @hoopculture13 ) scored a team-high 20 & made as many threes as the entire Blazers! Davion: 6/9 3PTBlazers: 6/29 3PT Davion Mitchell (@hoopculture13) scored a team-high 20 & made as many threes as the entire Blazers! Davion: 6/9 3PT

Blazers: 6/29 3PT https://t.co/hGWRyNzufj

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harisson Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes.

Lakers vs Kings Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are favorites to win this game, based on their star power. Even without their stars, their bench far out-qualifies the Sacramento Kings'. However, given their five-game losing skid, it shouldn't be too surprising if the Kings pull off a win on Thursday.

Also Read

Where to watch Lakers vs Kings?

The LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV, and will have local coverage on NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass. Moreover, fans can tune in on the radio at KHTK Sports 1140 AM and ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) to listen to this preseason game's live commentary.

Edited by Bhargav