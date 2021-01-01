LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 1, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are ready to go back to work against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for the second straight matchup between the two. The 2020-21 NBA season has already had some wild games, and these two teams have the star power to have a close battle any time they face off.

Match Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, January 1st, 8 PM ET

Location - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

LA Lakers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers snapped back into shape after losing two of their first four games this season with a solid performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. LeBron James has led the charge for the LA Lakers' offense, with Anthony Davis putting up equally impressive numbers. Both teams will be looking to kick off the new year with a victory, and the Lakers are looking to get back to the top of the West.

Key Player - LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday on December 30th and did so in winning fashion against the San Antonio Spurs. King James also became the first player in the league's storied history to record ten or more points in 1,000 consecutive regular-season games.

LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to score 10+ points in 1,000 straight regular season games



He hit the milestone on his 36th birthday

LeBron is averaging a team-leading 23.4 points per game this season and recorded 26 points with eight assists and five rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs in the teams' first matchup. Expect LeBron to have another big night on Friday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off back-to-back losses after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and then the LA Lakers. The Spurs have been inconsistent thus far and will need more production out of DeMar DeRozan and company moving forward. If the Spurs want to be legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, a win against the Lakers on Friday would certainly help push them in the right direction.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs' offense has revolved around their star guard DeMar DeRozan this season and should be the same way against the LA Lakers on Friday. The 31-year-old had a solid showing against the Lakers in the first matchup, scoring 23 points with six assists.

DEMAR DEROZAN CAUGHT A BODY.

One of the highlights of the night for DeRozan was a posterizing dunk over Lakers' forward Montrezl Harrell. DeRozan will need to keep making an impact for the Spurs on the offensive end if they want to stay in the conversation for a postseason spot.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge

Lakers vs Spurs Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are a talented team but are simply not powerful enough to compete with the LA Lakers' offensive threats. The LA Lakers are playing with a purpose: to defend their title. When LeBron James and company are focused, there are few teams in the league that can stop them. I expect the Lakers to win the second and final game of this series.

Where to watch Lakers vs Spurs?

The game will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet. It will also air nationally on NBA TV. For full access to NBA games, NBA League Pass subscriptions are available any time.