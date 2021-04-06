LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors host the LA Lakers at Amalie Arena tonight with the intent to continue their two-game winning run, which saw them prevail over the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference table and are chasing a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have slipped down to fifth spot in the West following a bad spell of form.

LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Star power forward Anthony Davis continues to miss games due to a calf injury. His partner in crime, LeBron James, is expected to return next month following an ankle problem. Jared Dudley is out indefinitely because of a knee problem, while veteran swingman Wesley Matthews is questionable due to a sore neck.

Buyout acquisition Andre Drummond is also questionable for tonight's game because of a toe injury he sustained in his debut game.

Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors

Diminutive guard Fred VanVleet is sidelined with a hip problem and his backcourt partner Kyle Lowry will miss out because of a foot injury. Rodney Hood and Jalen Harris have been ruled out due to hip injuries as well, while point guard Paul Watson won't be able to feature due to health and safety reasons. Patrick McCaw is out indefinitely with a knee issue.

LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder will continue to play in the point guard position in LeBron James' absence, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope slotting in beside him at shooting guard. Kyle Kuzma has tallied 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game so far. He will start at the 3 for the reigning champions.

Marcus Morris will start the game at power forward. Marc Gasol is expected to play at the center position following Andre Drummond's questionable status. Montrezl Harrell will split minutes at the 4 and the 5. Harrell has been a key part of the rotation, putting up 15 points and 6.8 rebounds off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to start with a back-court of Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn in the absence of his starting guards, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. Pascal Siakam, who has averaged 20.4 points and 7 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 campaign, will start at the 3.

OG Anunoby and DeAndre' Bembry will make up the front-court, with Chris Boucher deputizing for them off the bench. Boucher has been solid this season, putting 13 points and 6 rebounds per game on 40% shooting from downtown.

LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Power Forward - Marcus Morris, Center - Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Malachi Flynn, Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr., Small Forward - Pascal Siakam, Power Forward - OG Anunoby, Center - DeAndre' Bembry

