LeBron James' special message for Anthony Davis and other co-stars of Space Jam 2 following phenomenal trailer response

Warner Bros. movie Space Jam 2, starring LA Lakers star LeBron James, has been the talk of the town lately after its recent trailer launch. Apart from James, the feature film has other NBA and WNBA stars like Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Diana Taurasi.

LeBron James thanks his Space Jam 2 co-stars on Twitter

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James took to Twitter to thank his Space Jam 2 co-stars today, appreciating them for taking time off their schedules to make an appearance in the highly-anticipated comic caper.

.@Dame_Lillard @AntDavis23 @KlayThompson @DianaTaurasi @Nnemkadi30 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for taking time out of your busy schedules, trusting me and playing a huge part of Space Jam: A New Legacy!! Means a lot! 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 @spacejammovie — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Space Jam 2 is the sequel to the 1996 American live-action/animated sports buddy comedy film Space Jam, which starred six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan in the main role. The film was a box office success, grossing $250 million and becoming the highest-earning basketball movie of all time.

Another guest star in Space Jam 2 is LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving. James and Irving were responsible for the Cleveland Cavaliers' legendary NBA championship 2016 win. Their stellar performance saw the team overturn a 3-1 deficit to win the best-of-seven series at the Golden State Warriors' arena.

now we know why LeBron calls him Big Bird https://t.co/2a5Fer9R11 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 3, 2021

LeBron James is one of the most marketable names in the world, and the LA Lakers forward's popularity is expected to pull a record-breaking audience. Warner Bros. recently announced that Space Jam 2 would be arriving both on HBO Max and in cinemas in July 2021.

Regarding the situation on the basketball court, LeBron James' injury has the LA Lakers struggling in a tough Western Conference. The reigning champions have lost five of their last eight games, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both sidelined.

The former Miami Heat star is expected to be out for up to a month, and it will be intriguing to see how the 17-time NBA champions hold up until then. A good litmus test would be tonight's game against city rivals LA Clippers, who will have the upper hand going into the game because of the LA Lakers' injury problems.

