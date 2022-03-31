LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The struggling LA Lakers will visit the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The two teams are facing off for the third and final time this season, with the Lakers winning both their previous clashes. The Purple and Gold will attempt to sweep the season series, as the Jazz are struggling of late.

The Lakers (31-44) are 10th in the West, with the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs (31-45) breathing down their necks. They are just half a game ahead of the Spurs, so a loss will send the Lakers out of the play-in spots.

LeBron James and Co. are on the verge of missing the playoffs this season. If they don't secure some victories in their remaining seven games, they could find themselves eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Jazz (45-31) are not doing too well themselves. They have lost six of their last nine games, including the last five. They have now plummeted to sixth in the West, with the surging seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34) just 2.5 games behind.

The Jazz are struggling at both ends of the floor, and they have the sixth-toughest schedule remaining in the league. If coach Quin Snyder and his men don't get some wins now, they could be out of the playoff spots and move into the play-in tournament.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Russell Westbrook (left) and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James is ruled out due to an ankle sprain, while Wenyen Gabriel is listed as questionable due to the same reason.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is doubtful due to a midfoot sprain, while Kendrick Nunn remains out with a bone bruise in his knee. Nunn will probably not see the floor for the Lakers this season. Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League because of being on a two-way deal.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Out Left Ankle Sprain Anthony Davis Doubtful Right Mid-foot Sprain Wenyen Gabriel Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

The Jazz have Rudy Gobert back in the lineup, but backup centers Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike are both out.

Bojan Bogdanovic remains questionable due to a strained calf, while Danuel House Jr. is also listed the same due to a bone bruise in his knee. Moreover, Trent Forrest has been put in concussion protocol.

Player Name Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Left Calf Strain Danuel House Jr. Questionable Left Knee Bone Bruise Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Surgery Hassan Whiteside Out Right Foot Sprain Trent Forrest Out Concussion Protocol

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31st, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 31-44 +610 O 225.5 +13.0 Utah Jazz 45-31 -900 U 225.5 -13.0

Both teams are struggling of late, but the game is at Salt Lake City, which gives the Jazz homecourt advtange. Moreover, the Lakers will not have LeBron James, which could hamper their chances of winning.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The Lakers are 6-14 without LeBron James. The Lakers are 11-26 on the road Russell Westbrook is averaging 6.9 assists in his last 10 games.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are 26-11 at home. Donovan Mitchell is shooting 92% from the free-throw line in his last six games. The Jazz are on a five-game losing streak.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook should retain his usual point guard position, with Austin Reaves joining him in the backcourt. Malik Monk could start as the small forward while Stanley Johnson starts as the power forward. Dwight Howard might return to the lineup as the center. Talen Horton-Tucker could come off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz could deploy their ideal lineup if Bogdanovic plays. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should start in the backcourt while Bogdanovic plays the small forward, as usual. Royce O'Neale will likely play power forward while Rudy Gobert retains his center position. Jordan Clarkson should come off the bench.

The Lakers are 20th in the league in perimeter defense. The Jazz are fifth in the league in rebounding. Rudy Gobert is averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Jordan Clarkson | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

