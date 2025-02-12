LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The LeBron James-Luka Doncic era of LA Lakers basketball got off to a bright start. Such was the pomp and circumstance around Doncic's debut against the Utah Jazz on Monday that the contest itself paled in comparison. It ended well for the Doncic and the Lakers. The guard had an idea of what head coach JJ Redick's plans were, and LA executed them well enough to notch up a 132-111 win against the tanking Jazz.

Both sides meet again for the final time this season with the action shifting to the Delta Center. LA has a chance to make it 4-0 against Utah and head into the All-Star break with a win. They are on a six-game winning streak that matches the OKC Thunder's half-a-dozen winning run. With the Lakers in a good place right now, the time feels right for the side to work on plans around their available centers (they signed Alex Len after waiving Christian Wood) and how to make use of them for the games to come.

The Jazz are a rebuilding side. Their 12-40 record in the West and their three-game losing streak may not signal them as a threat, but with nothing to lose they can play free ball and that might hurt the Lakers as they look to consolidate a top-five position. The winnable stretch of games that's coming up provides the side a chance to help Doncic ease himself into his groove after a mixed shooting night.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz tips off at 9 pm ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The game can be streamed live on the Fubo TV and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -8 o236.5 (-108) -332 Utah Jazz +8 U236.5 (-110) +265

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Preview

The Lakers are the better side on offense with a top-heavy side. If their previous game was an indication, defense is now an all-hands-on-deck scenario with Jaxson Hayes, Alex Len, and Christian Koloko all playing positional centers. Expect even LeBron James, Rui Hachumura, and Jarred Vanderbilt to take turns playing the five in the second and third units.

LA is 14th on scoring offense with 113.2 points per game and 113.1 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in field goal offense making 48.2% of their shots from the field and 16th in made 3s (35.8%). The Jazz, who are now heavily reliant on Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen to contribute on both ends of the floor are 19th in scoring offense averaging 111.9 points per game.

They score 108.1 points per 100 possessions. They are 20th in FG offense (45.7%) and 18th in 3-point offense (35.3) The Jazz are 28th in scoring defense allowing 116.9 points per game. In comparison, the Lakers are 13th allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups

The LA Lakers have familiar names on their injury report. Austin Reaves (left elbow contusion) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are listed as probable. Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and Bronny James Jr. (left forearm muscle strain) are questionable.

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery), Cam Reddish (personal reasons), Gabe Vincent (left knee soreness), and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) are ruled out of the matchup. Expect the same starting five for LA from their last game.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), Colin Sexton (left ankle sprain), and KJ Martin (reconditioning) are all out for the Jazz.

Position Player PG Isaiah Collier SG Jordan Clarkson SF Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins C Walker Kessler

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Isaiah Collier is under -125 on points for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is over -130 on rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson is over -102 on assists. For the Lakers, keep an eye on Austin Reaves (under -114) on points. LeBron James is over -130 on rebounds, and Luka Doncic is over -143 on assists.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Prediction

The Lakers are favorites to win this game. Their form and better-placed offense can help them breeze past the Jazz. Take another win for LA, this time on the road.

