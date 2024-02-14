LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The LA Lakers will look to make it 2-1 when they meet the Utah Jazz for the third time this season at the Delta Center on Wednesday (Feb. 14). The two teams have split a contest apiece.

The 11th-placed Jazz will look to inch their way back into the top-10 after going down to the Golden State Warriors, being currently out of playoff reckoning. As for LA, their win against the Detroit Pistons saw them improve to 29-26 on the season. However, they will be without LeBron James who confirmed that he will be sitting out the road trip to Utah.

The last time the two teams played, D'Angelo Russell exploded for 39 points, but it wasn't enough as the Purple and Gold went down 132-125. The good news is that most of LA's key players are available, so they will hope to get the better of the Jazz and hit the 30-win mark.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game Details

Teams: LA Lakers (29-26) vs Utah Jazz (26-28)

Date and time: Feb. 14, 2024 | 9 pm ET

Venue: Detla Center, Utah

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Preview

The Lakers have built a two-game winning streak, but they have been guilty of throwing it away.

With one game left before the All-Star break, they will look to end things with a win before they head to the Chase Center to take on the Warriors. With Spencer Dinwiddie in the mix, LA has a guard with size who could keep Utah's smaller guards in check, but their real threat looms in the form of Lauri Markkanen.

It will be interesting to see the Davis vs Markkanen matchup. Should Davis dominate, that will be half the job done for the Lakers. However, in Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, Utah has players who can trade buckets.

So, keeping Utah's offense in check could be achallenge. The Lakers will have to rely on their defense again.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted starting lineups

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, as mentioned above. He played the most recent back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week but sat out the back end of the back-to-backs with the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics.

As for LA's injury list, Cam Reddish (ankle) is expected to return following the All-Star break. Max Christie (ankle) has been sidelined for two games. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is expected to be evaluated in four weeks, while Gabe Vincent (knee) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break as well.

With James out, the Lakers will start with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have no names listed on their injury report and will likely field an unchanged lineup from the last gaame. Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler are expected to start again.

Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Spread: Lakers (+4.5) vs Jazz (-4.5)

Moneyline: Lakers (+164) vs Jazz (-198)

Total (o/u): 236.5

Player props: Davis is the player to watch out for, with the best odds of +450 as first field goal scorer. For the Jazz, Markkanen is +450.

Note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Lakers have momentum on their side and have Davis, who has been in rich form. Expect them to win this road game even without James, thanks to their pesky defense and role players complementing the stars.

