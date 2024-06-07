Lakers' D'Angelo Russell puffs on a cigar and sports funky sunglasses as he enjoys yacht getaway 

Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell is soaking up the sun with a luxurious yacht getaway, and his off-court drip is just as impressive as his on-court game. In the video — shared on his Instagram account — Russell is chilling and driving the yacht while sporting a pair of sporty sunglasses and puffing on a cigar.

Shirts have now been exchanged for a more laid-back image — the Los Angeles point guard is a well-publicized fashionista. The sporty sunnies in shiny gold add a touch of intrigue, and the cigar is suggestive of boss energy.

D'Angelo Russell on his IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video comes after a respectable individual 2024 season for Russell. He recorded 18 points per game and 6.3 assists per game, shooting an impressive 41.5% from three-point range. He was a critical offensive weapon for the Lakers.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in 2023-24. Russell appears to be taking a much-needed break to recuperate before hitting the court and likely competing for a title next season.

One thing is for sure: D'Angelo Russell knows how to grab headlines both on and off the court. Lakers fans will be hoping the veteran point guard can continue lighting the scoreboards up next season.

D'Angelo Russell Sports Fresh Blond Braids on the Golf Course

The 2024 season ended underwhelmingly for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like D'Angelo Russell is enjoying some time off the court. The point guard was seen playing golf at the luxurious Biltmore Hotel in Florida this week sporting a fresh new blond look.

Russell wore a blue T-shirt with white athletic shoes at the Jim McLean Golf School at the 5-star Biltmore Hotel. The point guard, who has sported dark hair since the beginning of his basketball career, had his hair colored blonde.

In the 2024 postseason, Russell performed poorly in the playoffs relative to his regular season. He averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game on 38.4% shooting. His team lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, partly because of his lack of offensive support. But those days appear to be behind Russell now.