"Lakers would have a very good shot at winning the championship" - Chris Broussard believes Anthony Davis is holding LeBron James and LA Lakers back from getting another ring

At the start of the NBA season, no one would have envisioned this LA Lakers team to be plagued with such a terrible run. With the signing of the last season's assist champion, Russell Westbrook, the Lakers seemed like a strong title contender. The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook was one that instilled fear in other teams.

With every loss, the franchise's hopes for a playoff appearance look dim.

James has been the team's most consistent player, averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6 2 assists. In a Saturday win over the Golden State Warriors, LBJ made a splash, recording a season-high of 56 points, with 10 rebounds and three assists. That victory snapped a four-game losing skid.

On ESPN's "First Things First," Chris Broussard reacted to James' massive game, describing it as "stunning but not shocking." He blamed Davis, who has been out with an injury, saying that if Davis had played his role, the Lakers would have a good chance at winning the title.

"It was stunning to see the number 56, but not shocking," Broussard said. "Watching him all year, you knew he was capable of this type of performance. I hate to be a downer and look at Anthony Davis. But with this LeBron James, if Anthony Davis was holding up his end of the bargain, they'd have a very good shot at winning the championship."

Is the LA Lakers' shot at making it to the playoffs at risk?

The LA Lakers (28-35), seven games below .500, are ninth in the Western Conference. The New Orleans Pelicans (27-37) are closely behind in 10th, 1.5 games behind Los Angeles.

It may seem like the franchise is almost guaranteed to finish ninth or possibly eighth (which could be highly unlikely). But the LA Lakers stand a better chance with a healthy Anthony.

If the Lakers make it to the playoffs, their ceiling could possibly be a first-round exit if they're matched with the Phoenix Suns (51-13). The Memphis Grizzlies (44-22) could be another team to worry about, as they have defeated the Lakers in three of their last four matchups.

