Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving likely to join this summer, update on Lonzo Ball's future and more

Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with the Lakers

During the 2018 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to have put themselves in a position to compete. The franchise had welcomed the NBA's biggest star, and rumors swirled that the addition of a second All-Star was imminent.

However, the Lakers failed to add either Paul George, Anthony Davis, or Kawhi Leonard, and despite the presence of James, they missed out on the postseason for a sixth consecutive year.

In the aftermath of another disappointing season, Luke Walton has exited as head coach, and Magic Johnson has stepped down from his role as president of operations. This leaves the franchise facing a busy summer, and here are all the latest rumors you need to know.

#3 Kyrie Irving is seriously considering joining the Lakers this summer

Irving suffered a disappointing early playoff exit with the Celtics

Following Boston's 4-1 series defeat to Milwaukee, it appears that Kyrie Irving has played his final game for the Celtics. The 27-year-old has refused to commit his future to the team, and recent reports have also claimed that the Celtics have grown tired of his negative comments about the current roster.

Irving has been heavily linked with a move to New York with the Nets or Knicks, although Brain Windhorst recently told ESPN radio that Irving is seriously considering linking up with LeBron in LA:

'I would’ve said that this is impossible for many months. But as time passes here and as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting, that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open. It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers'

Irving and LeBron teamed up for three seasons in Cleveland, and the All-Star duo guided the Cavs to a first NBA title back in 2016.

