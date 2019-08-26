Lakers Rumors: Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James should help Carmelo Anthony secure a move to Los Angeles

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James facing off last season

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign Dwight Howard earlier this week, and the team has been consistently linked to another faded superstar in Carmelo Anthony. The former All-Star was on the verge of a move to the Lakers last season, although the deal was called off after the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

The Lakers have yet to reignite their interest this summer, although ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that LeBron James should encourage L.A. to sign his close friend:

LeBron James doesn't owe Carmelo this. But it would be nice if he did. He did open his mouth and speak on behalf of Melo because he felt Melo was being given a bad rap (In Houston). If LeBron spoke up then, what's wrong with speaking up now.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation. However, Melo's stock has declined over the past 24 months, and his spell with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games.

The heart of the matter

Since leaving the Rockets, Melo has repeatedly stated his desire to continue his career and has expressed his willingness to take on a reserve role.

The Lakers are currently stacked for reserve options, and Anthony is unlikely to join the Lakers in the coming weeks. However, circumstances change quickly in the NBA, and it is possible that Melo could find a spot on the roster before the end of the regular season.

What's next?

The Lakers get their 2019-20 season underway with a road contest against the LA Clippers on October 22. LeBron James and company will then play their home-opener on October 25 versus the Utah Jazz.

