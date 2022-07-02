“Lakers could have signed Jesus Christ himself and some Lakers fans would be disappointed”, “Check if Rob Pelinka is awake”, “Nvm someone tell him to go back to sleep” - LA Lakers fans divided over their early off-season business

Barely 24 hours into free agency, the LA Lakers have made a few signings. However, Lakers fans are not pleased with the quality of players being acquired.

The offseason will give an idea of how formidable the Lakers will be in competing for the 2023 title. So far, many could argue that their season will end in a bust.

The Lakers failed to bring back Malik Monk, who was one of the bright spots for the team last season. He was their fourth-best scorer and had the best 3-point shooting percentage (39.1% on 5.8 attempts).

So far, the Lakers have signed guard Lonnie Walker IV from the San Antonio Spurs using their midlevel exception. Another free-agent signing that surprised Laker Nation is the acquisition of Golden State Warriors guard/forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The LakeShow Show @TheLakeShowshow Lakers could have signed Jesus Christ himself and some Lakers fans would be disappointed Lakers could have signed Jesus Christ himself and some Lakers fans would be disappointed

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo someone go check if Rob Pelinka is awake someone go check if Rob Pelinka is awake

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo nvm someone tell him go back to sleep nvm someone tell him go back to sleep

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 Lakers could sign prime Michael Jordan and someone on Twitter would be like “but he only shoots 32% from 3. He gambles and smokes cigars. He’s not serious about winning.” Lakers could sign prime Michael Jordan and someone on Twitter would be like “but he only shoots 32% from 3. He gambles and smokes cigars. He’s not serious about winning.” 😂

Vinay Killawala @vkillem People doing full on analysis of an entire roster after two vet min and an MLE signing one hour into free agency People doing full on analysis of an entire roster after two vet min and an MLE signing one hour into free agency 😂

DS @LakersandNiners @LakersNation These Warrior Rejects never work out 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ @LakersNation These Warrior Rejects never work out 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

Some have directed their frustration at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Some have also reacted to a fake rumor suggesting the Lakers refused to give up Talen Horton-Tucker for Kevin Durant.

Mike Jones💫👨🏾‍🍳🏈🏀🏁 @chef_mj Neklies Duncan @kevkage_ Sources: Kevin Durant initially had the LA Lakers on his list of preferred destinations but Rob Pelinka’s unwillingness to include Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential deal put an end to trade discussions. Sources: Kevin Durant initially had the LA Lakers on his list of preferred destinations but Rob Pelinka’s unwillingness to include Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential deal put an end to trade discussions. This is why I always stayed Rob Pelinka couldn’t do his job without @MagicJohnson and @Lakers should have let Rob go to as well he is always fumbling the bag twitter.com/kevkage_/statu… This is why I always stayed Rob Pelinka couldn’t do his job without @MagicJohnson and @Lakers should have let Rob go to as well he is always fumbling the bag twitter.com/kevkage_/statu…

Although one fan is still pushing the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, another demanded that the Lakers not even consider him.

LeCinema @elrealchriscam If Kyrie makes it to the lakers he’ll remind us why he’s better than curry @Quiss206 If Kyrie makes it to the lakers he’ll remind us why he’s better than curry @Quiss206

Jo Telometo @DazDope Lakers better steer clear away from Kyrie, I don't want that nonsense over here Lakers better steer clear away from Kyrie, I don't want that nonsense over here

While it is still too early to call, fans are losing their belief in the team. Many do not believe they have made a championship-swinging acquisition just yet.

Even as fans are hopeful for a head-turning acquisition, it is worth remembering that the Lakers do not have much wiggle room to make deals.

The LA Lakers are chasing a record-setting 18th title

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics for 17 championships in their history. However, the franchise will be looking to get ahead of their bitter rivals.

The Celtics had an opportunity to win championship No. 18 in the just-concluded season. But they lost their way in the NBA Finals, losing three consecutive games to the Warriors.

All teams have the same opportunity to restructure their roster and put themselves in a better position to win the title. With LeBron James, the Lakers still have a chance to compete at the highest level.

𝘼𝙪𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙨⚡ @4ugustus19 LeBron James 2021-22 season



• 30.3 PPG

• 8.2 RPG

• 6.2 APG

• 1.3 SPG

• 1.1 BPG

• 52.4 FG%

• 35.9 3PT% (8.0 3PA)

• 61.9 TS%



- 2nd Player to reach 37,000 PTS

- Passed Malone for 2nd All-Time in scoring (37,062)

- Oldest Player to record 2x 50 PT games in the same week LeBron James 2021-22 season• 30.3 PPG• 8.2 RPG• 6.2 APG• 1.3 SPG• 1.1 BPG• 52.4 FG%• 35.9 3PT% (8.0 3PA)• 61.9 TS%- 2nd Player to reach 37,000 PTS- Passed Malone for 2nd All-Time in scoring (37,062)- Oldest Player to record 2x 50 PT games in the same week https://t.co/3lUN1FlGmK

The four-time NBA champion has said that he will not be missing the playoffs for the remainder of his career. If the 37-year-old successfully leads them to another deep playoff run, they could go all the way.

However, winning a title will be heavily dependent on how Anthony Davis plays. If the big man stays healthy and aggressive, the Lakers have a decent shot at another title.

