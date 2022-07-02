“Lakers could have signed Jesus Christ himself and some Lakers fans would be disappointed”, “Check if Rob Pelinka is awake”, “Nvm someone tell him to go back to sleep” - LA Lakers fans divided over their early off-season business

Barely 24 hours into free agency, the LA Lakers have made a few signings. However, Lakers fans are not pleased with the quality of players being acquired.
The offseason will give an idea of how formidable the Lakers will be in competing for the 2023 title. So far, many could argue that their season will end in a bust.
The Lakers failed to bring back Malik Monk, who was one of the bright spots for the team last season. He was their fourth-best scorer and had the best 3-point shooting percentage (39.1% on 5.8 attempts).
So far, the Lakers have signed guard Lonnie Walker IV from the San Antonio Spurs using their midlevel exception. Another free-agent signing that surprised Laker Nation is the acquisition of Golden State Warriors guard/forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
Some have directed their frustration at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Some have also reacted to a fake rumor suggesting the Lakers refused to give up Talen Horton-Tucker for Kevin Durant.
Although one fan is still pushing the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, another demanded that the Lakers not even consider him.
While it is still too early to call, fans are losing their belief in the team. Many do not believe they have made a championship-swinging acquisition just yet.
Even as fans are hopeful for a head-turning acquisition, it is worth remembering that the Lakers do not have much wiggle room to make deals.
The LA Lakers are chasing a record-setting 18th title
The Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics for 17 championships in their history. However, the franchise will be looking to get ahead of their bitter rivals.
The Celtics had an opportunity to win championship No. 18 in the just-concluded season. But they lost their way in the NBA Finals, losing three consecutive games to the Warriors.
All teams have the same opportunity to restructure their roster and put themselves in a better position to win the title. With LeBron James, the Lakers still have a chance to compete at the highest level.
The four-time NBA champion has said that he will not be missing the playoffs for the remainder of his career. If the 37-year-old successfully leads them to another deep playoff run, they could go all the way.
However, winning a title will be heavily dependent on how Anthony Davis plays. If the big man stays healthy and aggressive, the Lakers have a decent shot at another title.