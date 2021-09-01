Lakers vs Nets vs Bucks: Which NBA team is most likely to create a dynasty in the 2020s?

The LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently the three best teams in the NBA on paper. The LA Clippers come close, but to be fair, it is hard to put them in the same category as the aforementioned three teams. The Lakers have had an eventful offseason, which will likely help them go toe-to-toe with the Eastern Conference powerhouses Nets and Bucks.

Age and injuries will be pivotal factors in terms of which NBA team dominates in the coming years

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers have a solid core in the form of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. The 17-time champions are primed to win at least one more ring with the trio on the roster. However, Purple and Gold's championship window is the smallest, considering both age and injury issues.

The Lakers now have 7 players who have made All-NBA in their careers:



LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook

Carmelo Anthony

Dwight Howard

Marc Gasol

Rajon Rondo



No team has had 7 former All-NBA players appear for them in at least 1 game in a season.



Westbrook is currently 32 and history has shown us that small guards don't age well. Westbrook's conditioning and skills are top notch and might help him extend his career, but there is doubt that he will be able to give premium production after 1 or 2 NBA seasons. James is also approaching the late 30s, and with each passing year, his physical tools will start waning.

That leaves Davis, who is young but injury-prone. Joel Embiid is known to be an injury-prone bug, but it is an indictment of Davis' injury history that the Cameroonian has featured in more NBA games than the LA Lakers forward. Hence, it is unlikely that the LA Lakers will be able to create a dynasty going forward.

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game four

Coming to the Brooklyn Nets, they have similar issues concerning age and injuries. For them, it's about remaining healthy rather than the age of their stars. A major reason why they couldn't win the 2021 NBA championship was that both James Harden and Kyrie Irving got injured during the series against the Bucks.

Kevin Durant has recovered from an Achilles tear, and while he looks like he is back to his usual best, there is always a chance of him re-aggravating it. Kobe Bryant's career dipped after an Achilles problem, and Durant might end up on a similar boat. Irving has had health issues in the past season as well, especially concerning his shoulders and ankle.

James Harden is relatively durable, but even he has crossed the 30-year age threshold and will be susceptible to injuries. The Nets' 'Big 3' are quite injury-prone, and that fact might come in the way of them forming an NBA dynasty.

Top 5 in combined box plus/minus from an age-24 season through an age-26 season...



1. Michael Jordan (12.0)

2. LeBron James (11.0)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.2)

4. Kevin Durant (9.8)

Hence, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best-positioned team to create a dynasty in the 2020s. Their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is just 26 and is already one of the best players in the NBA. His supporting cast of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are also relatively at the peak years of their careers, indicating that the trio are going to dominate the NBA scene for years to come.

And even if Middleton and Holiday face a drop in production, the Bucks front office will always have the option of resetting and building a new team around Antetokounmpo. The 'Greek Freak' is a bonafide two-way player and will likely be crowned the best player in the NBA in the coming season.

