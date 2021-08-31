NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon on the verge of signing an extension with the Denver Nuggets

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, there is shared optimism between Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets regarding a contract extension. The two sides might reach an agreement as early as this week.

Gordon is in line to sign a four-year, $88 million extension, and the power forward's signature will mean that the Nuggets would have secured the long-term future of their frontcourt. Aaron Gordon is right now set to enter the last year of his deal, which is worth $16 million per year.

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon likely to extend his contract with the Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Aaron Gordon is a brilliant fit next to the Denver Nuggets' MVP-winning center Nikola Jokic. Their chemistry was evident during the regular season when Gordon arrived from Orlando Magic, as Jokic was able to forge a brilliant pick-and-roll partnership with the power forward.

News: Aaron Gordon, #Nuggets share mutual optimism about a contract extension, league sources told @denverpost. A new contract could come as early as this week, one source said.https://t.co/SMr7gQsBzj — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 30, 2021

Signing Aaron Gordon also means that the Nuggets will be able to get relatively better offensive production from Jokic. Gordon's size and athleticism help him guard the center position, meaning Jokic would be able to conserve his energy to bring the ball up on the floor and make plays in the half-court.

At the same time, the Nuggets will also have to be wary of Aaron Gordon's performances in the postseason which were far from satisfactory. Gordon averaged an underwhelming 11 points and 5 rebounds during the playoffs and his output, especially against the Phoenix Suns, was far from satisfactory.

The Denver Nuggets ended up getting embarrassingly swept by the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs. A major reason behind their loss was the absence of their starting backcourt in Jamal Murray and Will Barton who only returned when the series was almost decided.

The Denver Nuggets will look to go deeper in the postseason this time around, as Michael Malone has a brilliant core in Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Will Barton has also been an excellent role player for the Colorado-based franchise and the Nuggets will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the West.

However, they are set to face tough competition from the two LA teams who have arguably two out of the three best rosters in the league at the moment. The Lakers have been busy this window, adding the likes of Russell Westbrook, and more recently, Rajon Rondo to their squad.

Also Read: "This s*** gives me PTSD" - Lou Williams jokes about memorabilia from NBA bubble run

Edited by S Chowdhury