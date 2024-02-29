LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana flaunts Hornets star's "MB 03 Porsche Legacy Basketball Shoes"

Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana took to Instagram to flaunt his third signature shoe. Ana, a well-known influencer and model, exhibited her boyfriend's MB.03 Porsche Legacy basketball shoes on her story to 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The MB.03 Porsche Legacy basketball shoes are a Puma and Porsche collaboration with LaMelo Ball and were released on Feb. 17 for $135.

The design of the shoe is inspired by the factory gold paint of the iconic Porsche 930 Turbo in a combination of black and yellow. The Porsche logo can also be seen on the heel.

Melo's signature MB.03 Porsche Legacy Basketball Shoes in collaboration with Puma and Porsche

Melo's third signature shoe MB.03 has been released in seven other colorways till now apart from the MB.03 Porsche Legacy Basketball Shoes. This includes the colorways "Buzz City", "La France", "Toxic", "Chino Hills", "Dexter's Laboratory", "Chinese New Year" and "Blue Hive".

The couple are reported to have been dating for around 13 months. Interestingly, they have a 12-year age gap. Ball turned 21 last August while Montana is 33-years-old. However, as the saying goes, "Age is just a number."

LaMelo Ball missed the last 15 Hornets games

Melo has been out since Jan. 27 citing a right ankle tendinopathy. The former All-Star has missed the last 15 games and has only played 22 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

However, the team's centerpiece returned to practice last week, and could be inching close to his return. Thugh there's no timeline, Ball practicing with his teammates again means he could return to the court soon.

This could allow the Hornets to see what their team could look like next season, albeit briefly. It could also allow him to catch a rhythm before the season ends, which is crucial for athletes, so they can continue that run in the offseason and work on their games.

The Hornets will hope that he gets back for good and is not as bothered by his ankle when he returns. His presence is crucial for the team, especially with them looking to end their playoff drought.

The Charlotte Hornets head into the second of their back-to-back matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with LaMelo listed out yet again. Their previous encounter on Tuesday concluded with the Bucks dominating the Hornets 123-85.