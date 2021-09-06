LaMelo Ball vs Lonzo Ball: Who had a better rookie season?

Lamelo and Lonzo Ball started off in the NBA on a good note. The hoopla surrounding the most current sports family on the scene was at times feverish. LaVar Ball, the father of LaMelo and Lonzo, did whatever it took to keep his sons on NBA lips. Now that Lamelo has joined brother Lonzo in the NBA, which sibling had the best rookie season?

Rookie of the Year

Lamelo Ball, in winning the NBA Rookie of the Year, showed the world that as unorthodox as his father LaVar could be, he was right in highlighting his kids' names whenever afforded the opportunity.

LaMelo Ball, the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was ready for the league and averaged 16 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds for the 30-39 Charlotte Hornets. He had a near triple-double with 12 points,10 boards and 9 assists vs. Lonzo on January 8th.

In a win vs. Atlanta 2 days later, LaMelo Ball became the youngest in NBA history to record a triple-double when he registered 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. In the second matchup, Lonzo was able to prevail in the second matchup despite LaMelo's 22, 4 and 5. Lonzo had 12 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Lonzo lessons

Lonzo Ball, now with the Chicago Bulls and the 2nd pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had a solid rookie season, and put up 10 points, 7 boards, 7 dimes, 2 steals and a block for the 35-47 Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, post Kobe Bryant, needed to find that next star to carry on the Lakers tradition, and while Lonzo was traded to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade, he surely got a taste of the business side of the NBA.

Brotherly love

Brothers as competitors

LaMelo says he's better than his older brother Lonzo. LaMelo's competitive fire sparked by LaVar's upbringing is evident. Lonzo is more reserved; quieter if you will, yet as we'll see across the years, these two brothers will go at it just like any other competitors.

Who was better?

LaMelo is the flashiest of the two brothers. He does extraordinary things on the basketball court, as exhibited in his rookie season, and as he becomes stronger in the NBA, many see LaMelo as a superstar one day. Lonzo came onto a Lakers team in flux and was more laid back. He was effective at times, and despite all the criticism of his jump shot, he's shooting threes at a 37% clip.

LaMelo just has it, and had a better rookie season because of the aforementioned blueprint Lonzo gave his younger brother. LaMelo Ball had the better year. He followed his brother's lead and that his brother went through so much in LA, how could he not have a more keen view of what it is to be a rookie? LaMelo had many appearances on the daily sports shows looking like a whirling dervish through the lane before he goes off glass with his left hand.

As time goes on, how good will LaMelo and Lonzo become? Will they both make multiple all-star teams in arenas that will inevitably show their proud father in the stands cheesing so big his smile is bigger than the big screen?

I say yes. That's only right.

