“Last time I seen a situation like this was with MJ” - Charles Oakley says he feels bad for LeBron James about his current situation in LA, says he might have to leave to win a ring

Former NBA forward Charles Oakley said LeBron James may have to leave the LA Lakers to win another championship.

On Monday’s episode of Shannon Sharpe's “Club Shay Shay” on YouTube, Oakley said:

“The last time I seen a situation like this was with MJ.”

LeBron James might have to leave Los Angeles

Charles Oakley, who made one All-Star team in 19 seasons, weighed in on LeBron James' situation despite his dominance:

“I just feel bad for him – the situation that is going on in LA right now. And last time I seen a situation like this with a superstar was with MJ for his five six year in the league when I come over to the Bulls. Getting 30, 8 and 8 and still losing .500 team. That ain't him. He deserved better than that, you know.

"I don't know what is going to happen. He might have to get out of LA. I hate that fans hear me say that, but he need a ring. He might have to leave to get it, and two places that he can probably get it in right now, either Phoenix or Philadelphia.”

Oakley played his first three seasons with the Bulls (1985-88) and then played with Jordan again during one season with the Washington Wizards (2002-03). He missed all of the Bulls' six championships with Jordan.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season. He is second in the NBA in scoring average, behind only Joel Embiid (29.9). However, Embiid’s 76ers (41-26) are third in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers (29-39) are ninth in the West.

After trading for aging stars (Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza) in August, many assumed Los Angeles was going to the NBA Finals. Yet as of right now, the Lakers will have to hold on to make the postseason.

James is fresh off two 50-point performances within six days of each other. His first was a 56-point bomb dropped on the Golden State Warriors (March 5). His second was an even 50-piece on Washington. It is interesting to note that these intense offensive performances came not long after his scoring ability was questioned.

James caught the brunt of comments questioning his status as a shooter. Not long after, he dropped these 50-point performances to silence yet another narrative.

In any case, Oakley may be correct, and James might have to start looking elsewhere if he wants to win in the future. Obviously, after many months of recurring issues, Los Angeles has little hope of rectifying its mistakes. How much longer will James be able to put up with a lack of effort before he wants to move?

Oakley suggested that James should join the Suns or the Sixers.

James, Devin Booker and Chris Paul would make an interesting trio. But would James be able to join a squad with Jae Crowder on it? It would be quite a jump, as the Suns (54-14) are first in the Western Conference. A jump like this one would not help silence the LeBron haters.

Philadelphia stands third in the East with its fresh new duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

James would be joining an already great squad in either case, but, of course, the squads are merely speculation coming from Oakley.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein