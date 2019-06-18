LaVar Ball reacts to the Lakers trading Lonzo to the Pelicans

Damjan Mihajlovski FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 18 Jun 2019, 07:11 IST

LaVar Ball

With Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers, media outlets have been abuzz talking about the blockbuster trade. The Lakers made a decision and got AD while giving up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks (including this year's No.4 pick).

A lot of Lakers fans were very excited about the Anthony Davis trade but not everyone was pleased. Some young players were traded, players that contributed to the team and wanted to stay.

At the end of the day, it's a business and fans should move on. But for one person, that won't be possible just yet. LaVar Ball has always talked about wanting all three of his sons playing for the Lakers. In fact, he was convinced that it will happen and tried convincing all of us too. It was a good start when Lonzo was drafted. However, with this trade, this dream is now crushed.

LaVar gave an interview and shared his thoughts about this trade, and he did not hold back against the Lakers.

LaVar Ball on the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball: ‘I guarantee... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” pic.twitter.com/Q1pxopsEdP — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 16, 2019

‘I guarantee... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it,” he said.

LaVar is clearly rooting against the Lakers right now, and it is very unlikely that he will want his sons to play for the team later on. He seemed very shocked and even though he tried to play it off with a smile on his face, everybody could see that he was disappointed in that moment.

Although LaVar's dream may not come true, maybe this a good path for Lonzo to restart his career and not play in anybody's shadow. He had a lot of buzz around him when being drafted, but he did not deliver to people's expectations, averaging 10 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his first year in the league. Those are decent numbers for a rookie, but clearly, people expected Lonzo to be the next Kobe Bryant, and he hasn't got there yet. Maybe he will be able to find his game and get his career on the right path with the Pelicans.