LaVar Ball says his son LaMelo is better than LeBron James

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
45   //    27 Nov 2018, 22:59 IST

LaVar Ball
LaVar Ball

It had been a while since we had heard any controversial news related to LaVar Ball. In fact, with Lonzo Ball's horrible form this season, LaVar has barely spoken much.

But who can stop LaVar from keeping quiet for a long time?

LaVar finally broke his silence on Monday night and made a statement that can be termed as controversial, but is in fact irrelevant.

A Reporter from TMZ Sports asked LaVar about his views on how a lot of people keep comparing his youngest son LaMelo to LeBron James. To this, LaVar replied that his son is actually better than LeBron.

"He better than LeBron. Stop it! He is only 17 and has done what nobody has ever done. He is unbeatable."

LaMelo is currently playing for the Spire Institute, and his performances so far have been excellent. But comparing him with the great LeBron James is premature to say the least, and LaVar may have outdone himself this time.

Further, he was asked about the college which LaMelo will be attending. To this, he replied that it is completely his son's choice, but that it is definitely not going to be UCLA.

I don't know yet man. It is his choice.
No! It won't be a UCLA.
After all they did to my other son. Are you crazy?

LaVar Ball is definitely a good father. He has done a lot for his sons, and they have not disappointed him either. All three are enormously talented, and are doing well in their respective places.

But LaVar's controversial comments keep him in the news for the wrong reasons. It sounds particularly bizarre for him to be making comments related to LeBron considering his oldest son Lonzo is already in the NBA playing alongside him.

Talking about LaMelo, he is a great talent who everyone hopes has a bright future.

You can watch the whole interview with LaVar below:


Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
