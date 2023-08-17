Kobe Bryant defended LeBron James against an online troll that tried to defame the player and his achievements by suggesting he has always needed star help.

Bryant had responded to the troll back in 2015, even before James' immaculate 2018 Finals. However, he famously carried the 2007 Cavaliers to the Finals and took many other star-less teams deep in the playoffs during his first Cleveland stint.

Kobe Bryant tweeted what the media says about stars before they win titles, suggesting one shouldn't take the media too seriously. He posted:

"Media critique- Mj was a gunner, Magic was a coach killer, Shaq wasn't serious, Lbj couldn't handle pressure, Spurs r too old #BeforeRings."

An online troller by the name of Paul Brahan commented on the tweet:

"lbj has yet to prove he can win a championship without two other superstars."

The Lakers legend defended LeBron. He replied to the tweet saying he had Shaquille O'Neal and Pau Gasol as All-NBA teammates, Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen, and Magic Johnson had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers honored Kobe Bryant during their 2020 championship run

LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 2 of the 2020 Western Conference Finals

When Kobe Bryant passed away in January 2020, the LA Lakers honored the legend during the season. The team introduced the Black Mamba jerseys during the 2020 playoffs as a way to remember and pay tribute to Bryant. The jersey had the print of the black mamba snake and the number 2 on the sleeve, Bryant's daughter Gianna's number.

It was one of the highest-selling jerseys that year.

Additionally, during Game 4 of the first-round series that year against Portland, the Lakers took a 16-point lead, bringing the final score to 24-8. The game was held on August 24th, 2020, i.e., 8/24, also known as Mamba Day. The two numbers that Bryant wore during his 20-year career are 8 and 24.

LeBron James said after the game,

"When I looked up and saw we were up 24-8, I was like, okay, he's here in the building. It’s a beautiful, beautiful night for our franchise and something we will always remember - this moment.”

Last but not least, in classic Mamba fashion, Anthony Davis knocked down a game-winning three during Game 3 of the 2020 Western Conference Finals against Denver. After making the bucket, he yelled "Kobe."

After winning the 2020 title, LeBron James and the LA Lakers paid tribute to Bryant and his family in their speeches. The team and players said they had won the title for him and that the banner was dedicated to him.

