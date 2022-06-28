“LeBron has 4, and if I get 5, I’m the greatest ever, right?” - Draymond Green jokes about his motivation to win more titles, says he’s just chasing that winning feeling

Although Draymond Green recently won his fourth NBA championship, all since 2015, with the Golden State Warriors, he has a taste for more.

When Green was asked by Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" what keeps pushing him to win more championships, he said:

"Well, LeBron has four, and if I get five, I'm the greatest ever, right?"

The forward was obviously joking, but winning four championships is an extremely rare feat. Out of more than 4,000 players to play in an NBA game, only 44 have won four championship rings.

Three of Golden State's championships came against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green jokes about being greater than LeBron James

Although Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players of all time, he is nowhere near LeBron James in terms of overall greatness. The LA Lakers superstar is considered the second-best player of all time, just behind Michael Jordan. With James having a few more years left in his tank, he could surpass Jordan and become the greatest player of all time.

Both Draymond Green and LeBron have won four championships so far. Their paths have crossed many times and they respect each other as competitors.

Right after he joked about trying to surpass James' greatness, Green explained what drives him to win more championships.

"That's the challenge. Can you do it again? ... My biggest feeling when we won the first one was that this feeling was so great, I will never feel this again in my life. So, you are just chasing that feeling again."

Considering how great the Warriors are, it won't be surprising if they win another championship soon.

Will Green surpass James?

Golden State will most likely lose some key players in free agency. However, its core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will stay intact.

They also have an amazing coach in Steve Kerr and ownership that doesn't mind paying luxury tax. As long as this is the case, the Warriors will be competitive.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are in a worse situation. They are coming off a 33-win season and will have to make some big moves in order to improve.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

Russell Westbrook will be paid more than $47 million next year, yet his production most likely won't justify that amount of money. If Anthony Davis doesn't stay healthy, James will have to carry the team once again. All of this is a recipe for failure.

If things don't get better for the Lakers, Green could surpass James' championship total in less than a year.

