LeBron not the best man at Anthony Davis's wedding" - Twitter abuzz as teammates James and Russell Westbrook attend AD's wedding

Twitter has been abuzz with NBA stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attending Anthony Davis and Marlene P's wedding. The 6'10" LA Lakers center and his long-time partner Marlene married each other in a lavish ceremony. The attendees included NBA stars and celebrities.

With the close relationships James and Anthony Davis have developed in their time together with the Lakers, it made a lot of Twitter fans assume King James would have been named the best man in AD's wedding. However, that was not to be. Accounts on Twitter not only took to the space to share their dismay but also took digs at Skip Bayless.

Harrison Faigen, a Lakers beat reporter, hinted at Skip taking this up as a talking point in his next episode of Undisputed.

Faigen wrote: LeBron James isn't AD's best man? Is AD saying LeBron can't be counted on to hold on to a ring when it counts? Coming up next on Undisputed, we discuss the the clear chemistry issues in L.A. between AD and LeGroomsman.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron James isn't AD's best man? Is AD saying LeBron can't be counted on to hold on to a ring when it counts? Coming up next on Undisputed, we discuss the the clear chemistry issues in L.A. between AD and LeGroomsman.

A few fans were highly amused by Faigen's tweet, while some pointed out how AD can have friends outside of basketball.

Peter Roll Don dada @_true_wood Co worker friends are not your real life friends !

Ⓜ️⭕️ S H 🅰️ Y @Moswanted_1 😴.. The Man has FRIENDSHIPS & FAM outside baskeball🤷🏾‍♂️

Sūn Wùkōng @SageBigavelli When you get hacked by Skip Bayless:

Sir Reginald @BigReggie513 LeGroomsman? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Trends Wide @TrendsWide NBA: Wedding of height in the Lakers: Anthony Davis goes through the altar … without LeBron James as best man trendswide.com/nba-wedding-of…

SportsLive7 @sportsliv7 Anthony Davis didn't choose LeBron as best man at his wedding sportslive7.in/2021/09/19/ant…

Apart from LeBron, the wedding also included recently added squad member Russell Westbrook. James and Brodie, in fact, attended the wedding together rocking black suits.

Twitter abuzz as teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attend Anthony Davis's wedding

The beautiful ceremony included many moments that have made the social media world excited. AD's singing performance especially impressed many.

Davis is the 2019-20 NBA champion. He joined Bron in 2019 and won a ring in his very first season. But after an injury riddled season, AD's underwhelming performance became one of the reasons for getting their team knocked out by a hungry Phoenix Suns.

The team from Los Angeles has built a super team for the upcoming 2021-22 season. By bringing in Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, they hope to win another championship.

Only a few weeks remain until the start of the next season, which is all set to begin on October 19. The groom will attempt to stay injury free and repeat his level of performance with the New Orleans Pelicans. If he can win another championship with the Lakers, he will go down in history as one of the most successful centers to play in the league.

Marlene P, Anthony's wife, is a private person and keeps her presence to the bare minimum on social media and public platforms. There is very little known about the NBA star and his wife's relationship apart from the fact that the two have a daughter named Nala Davis.

