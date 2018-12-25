NBA: LeBron James thinks it would be great to have Carmelo Anthony on the Los Angeles Lakers team

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets parted ways with Carmelo Anthony last month. Melo was an experiment which completely flopped for the Rockets, and it was no real surprise when they let go of him.

While Carmelo's agent has been busy finding a new place for him, Melo has been seen working out and keeping himself fit. And now, he seems to have got approval from the most high-profile name in NBA currently.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, LeBron James was asked about his desire to play with Melo. LeBron said that he would love to play with his friend and still believes that Melo can play.

Below is what Bron replied:

"I don't know. I mean, listen, it's just my opinion. But it's not like I lit a fire in anybody's ass. It's just my opinion. People ask me questions, "Hey, how do you feel ..." and you know, I think it would it be great to have Carmelo Anthony be on the Lakers. I believe Melo can still play the game. I believe I can help Melo. I know Melo better than Melo knows himself at times, and vice versa. So if the opportunity presents itself I would welcome it. That's what it all boils down to."

If we look at the top 10 players of the class of 2003, there are only two - Dwyane Wade and LeBron - who are currently playing in the NBA. Melo was the third player in this elite class who was playing in the NBA before he got removed by the Rockets last month.

But he still has a chance to get back to a team in the NBA and retire in a way he deserves.

Melo is not a free agent, and if the Lakers want him, they will have to get involved in trade talks with the Rockets. Whether he will fit in this young and fast Lakers lineup is still a matter of debate.

Melo might be a problem on the defensive end, but he can shoot the ball alright. He can help a side coming off the bench with his solid three-point shooting.

There will be teams who would love to have a player like him, but it is on Melo to decide what he wants. And that is a mystery for now.

