LeBron James adds to his diverse investment portfolio with a stake in sports technology firm StatusPro

After investing in one of the most famous football clubs on the planet, NBA legend and alleged GOAT LeBron James has now been rumored to be looking for a stake in sports tech and gaming company StatusPro. The LA Lakers star is a partner in the Fenway Investment Group, which has stakes in the Liverpool Football Club along with Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox.

StatusPro creates training and fan engagement products by combining player data and extended reality, which includes both virtual reality and augmented reality. The company was founded in 2020 by former NFL player Andrew Hawkins. LeBron James and his partners have not yet released any information about a potential bid although the Extended Reality industry is expected to be worth around $42 billion in the coming decade.

The StatusPro firm has in recent months received investments from several high-profile groups. This includes names such as tennis athlete Naomi Osaka, rapper Drake, KB Partners, TitletownTech, Greycroft, Verizon Ventures, Haslam Sports Group, SC Holdings, and 49ers Enterprises that also own the Leeds United football club.

James is again partnering with long-term friends Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter, who are both also investors in Fenway Sports Group. While James has not released a statement relating to the investment, company owner Andrew Hawkins said the following:

It’s incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry. We always say StatusPro is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger. Besides the immense credibility our new investors bring to the business, they have proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritise empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture. These are some of the guiding principles of our business.

Needless to say, James has in recent years created a diverse investment portfolio that includes various sports franchises and is now the first sports technology company. The Extended Reality industry is devising a range of games and training devices that can be used by players to workout at home without comprehensive training facilities. The company has not yet started manufacturing products, with further details on the investment expected to be released in the coming time.

