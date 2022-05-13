"Seeing and Picking up bad habits from the moment you’re drafted can derail your career forever!" - LeBron James agrees with agent Rich Paul's take on NBA draft

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has taken a massive step forward this season. His play turned a lot of heads, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. While putting on an offensive masterclass against the Miami Heat, James showed some appreciation for the second-year guard.

Heading into the 2020 draft, Maxey was projected to be a lottery pick. For unknown reasons, he fell all the way to 21, where the 76ers selected him. While this might have discouraged some, Rich Paul showed Maxey how it was a blessing in disguise.

"He used a phrase during the draft process: fit over pick."

During a recent interview, Maxey spoke about the conversation he had with Paul after being drafted. His agent went on to tell him that the team that selects you is far more important than what number pick you are taken at. LeBron James took to Twitter to back up his agent's thoughts.

"Seeing and Picking up bad habits from the moment you’re drafted can derail your career forever!"

LeBron James makes valid point regarding NBA draft

While LeBron James can't personally relate to this, he makes a very valid point. The habits a prospect picks up during the early years of their career can make or break their trajectory long term, especially in today's generation, where prospects are making the jump to the NBA after only one year of college.

In Maxey's case, landing where he did ended up being a perfect spot. He gets to share the floor with multiple All-Stars and is coached by one of the best to ever do it. There is no telling where his career would be at right now if he had fallen into a different situation.

Time and time again, we see young prospects quickly getting labeled as busts. What LeBron James said plays a major factor in this. If a prospect doesn't have the right people and culture around him, how is he ever supposed to reach his full potential?

What number pick you are might play a major role financially, but Rich Paul and LeBron James are 100% correct on fit being the most important thing above all else. This is why we see so many young players catch a second wind in their career after getting a change of scenery. Sometimes, one minor detail can make all the difference.

Whether you're a high-caliber player like LeBron or someone on the rise like Maxey, habits are important. If the proper resources aren't around you, the chances of success are incredibly slim.

