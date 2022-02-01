Watch: Throwback to Joe Burrows hooping in high school, with LeBron James recollecting how the former scored against his alma-mater

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has always been someone who pays recognition to basketball talent around the world. That includes recent NFL quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, especially following his impressive comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs yesterday. The sporting world has been buzzing over the sophomore sensation.

Over the years, Burrow has built a reputation in the sporting world as being a rising superstar in the NFL. What many didn't know was that Burrow was a multi-sport athlete up until his days of playing college football for the LSU Tigers. Sportscenter recently shared a clip of Burrow playing basketball in high school, which got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

A segment of clips shows Burrow getting buckets against a number of teams during his high school days, and James commented that one of the teams Burrow was playing against looked awfully familiar.

"The 2nd and 3rd clip was vs my Alma Mater St.V-M!! Dope!!!"

The sporting world was buzzing yesterday with the featured games for the NFL Playoffs that would decide who would play in the Super Bowl. After a historic comeback from the Cincinnati Bengals, superstar quarterback Joe Burrow has found himself the talk of sports fans around the globe.

Although Burrow has started to thrive with his play on the football field, the recent clip shared on social media just goes to show the type of athlete Burrow was throughout his entire career.

Joe Burrow also spent a number of years in high school playing on the hardwood for Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio. He was listed by Maxpreps as a 6'4" point guard who went on to average 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during his senior year.

It's always fascinating to see the type of athletes that some of the brightest stars used to be back in their high school days. Although Burrow continues to take the NFL world by storm with his rise to stardom, it's clear that he was also once a promising basketball player during his high school days.

It got the attention of James, who went on to comment that one of the highlights was against his alma mater of St.Vincent-St.Mary's. Both LeBron James and Joe Burrow spent their high school days in the state of Ohio and both have gone on to become superstars in their respective sports.

