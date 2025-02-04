LeBron James dethrones Michael Jordan in latest milestone as 40-year-old NBA veteran

LeBron James is 40 and the NBA's all-time highest scorer, but it appears that there is no dearth of records that remain to be written to his name. On Monday, another milestone was met, as the Lakers forward became the oldest player ever to win Player of the Week – an honor LeBron has won more times than any other player in NBA history.

LeBron, at 40 years and 33 days of age, is 22 days older than Michael Jordan, who had held the title of having been the oldest player to win Player of the Week honors.

Averaging 27.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game for the week, this was LeBron James' 69th time winning the Player of the Week award across both conferences, with Kobe Bryant with 33 wins at a distant second place among Player of the Week winners.

King James had his first Player of the Week title for the week stretching from Dec. 30, 2002, to Jan. 4, 2003 – an incredible 22 years ago.

It is truly an incredible feat to perform at such a high level despite his advancing age. LeBron James is still an All-Star starter.

Whoever came up with the viral tweet of LeBron turning 30, believing that there won't be long left of his f**kery, is out there somewhere in utter disbelief of how wrong he got his prediction.

LeBron James shared his gratitude for being selected Player of the Week on Instagram

On the night he became the oldest recipient of Player of the Week honors, LeBron James, who is still likely to be pretty shaken up to be teaming up with Luka Doncic, showed his gratitude for being selected for the 69th time on Instagram.

LeBron James shared his gratitude as he was selected as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Source: Instagram

Under new coach JJ Redick, James has been revitalized as a dynamic playmaker and has seen his team improve considerably, with the Lakers poised for a playoff spot in a competitive Western Conference.

With Luka Doncic arriving in LA, there is suddenly excitement about the possibility of yet another ring in King James' illustrious career. With James showing few signs of slowing down, the Lakers seem to be looking to maximize on this piece of luck that seemingly was floated their way and aiming to make this a slam-dunk partnership by building around their two superstars.

