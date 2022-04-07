"I knew Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose were going to start this that G.O.A.T. conversation BS!!! - Kendrick Perkins believes Lakers' poor season won't have an effect on LeBron James' legacy

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has received a lot of criticism since the LA Lakers fell out of postseason contention Tuesday. A number of NBA analysts took the opportunity to pin the blame for the disastrous season on James. Some took it a step further to eliminate him from the GOAT conversation.

James is averaging 30.3 points – while putting up some elite scoring displays – this season. As he kept setting records, doing what he did as a 37-year-old, the comparisons to Michael Jordan kept resurfacing. But to James’ discredit, the Lakers (31-48) are 11th in the West. That makes his heroics meaningless for the team.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins conversation BS!!! Lebron James is in 37 years old. This season has Zero impact on his Legacy or GOAT conversation. Y’all need to stop with that. Carry the hell on… I knew @stephenasmith and @JalenRose were going to start this thatconversation BS!!! Lebron James is in 37 years old. This season has Zero impact on his Legacy or GOAT conversation. Y’all need to stop with that. Carry the hell on… I knew @stephenasmith and @JalenRose were going to start this that 🐐 conversation BS!!! Lebron James is in 37 years old. This season has Zero impact on his Legacy or GOAT conversation. Y’all need to stop with that. Carry the hell on…

Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose, among others, felt that this season cleared any doubts around Jordan being greater than James. But Kendrick Perkins disagreed on Twitter:

“I knew Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose were going to start this that G.O.A.T conversation BS!!! Lebron James is in 37 years old. This season has Zero impact on his Legacy or GOAT conversation. Y’all need to stop with that. Carry the hell on…”

James has had quite a season in terms of individual accomplishments. While he was one of the only people on the Lakers who could score regularly, winning was still scarce. The Lakers roster, consisting of a number of future Hall of Famers, will not make an appearance in the playoffs.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Shannon Sharpe believes there should be no double standards when comparing LeBron and Michael Jordan Shannon Sharpe believes there should be no double standards when comparing LeBron and Michael Jordan 👀 https://t.co/jppGCUfvKE

However, at age 37, there is only so much a player can do, even someone of James’ caliber. The major blame still lies on the way the roster was built, neglecting defensive strength – something coach Frank Vogel is known for. Anthony Davis' injury absences, paired with Russell Westbrook’s poor play – further sapped Los Angeles.

Imagine a season in which James was able to put up his numbers but could not help his team win seems unrealistic. The Lakers not being able to even make the play-in tournament was an additional blow to a season filled with expectations.

LeBron James’ legacy cannot be brought down to just statistical expertise

Despite the number of points within the GOAT conversation, the debate never ends. While Michael Jordan etched his name as an NBA legend by being perfect in the NBA Finals, James’ longevity is unparalleled. No other player has been able to maintain that level of play.

Bronny is 17 years old and currently plays basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. On @uninterrupted 's "The Shop," LeBron James says the next player he wants to team up with in the NBA is his son Bronny James.Bronny is 17 years old and currently plays basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. On @uninterrupted's "The Shop," LeBron James says the next player he wants to team up with in the NBA is his son Bronny James.Bronny is 17 years old and currently plays basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. https://t.co/tHjmU6w95s

James has a statistical edge over Jordan in multiple categories, but it does not boil down to just that. He has won four NBA titles with three different teams and made the finals 10 times. Plus, James could still play a couple more seasons, given how well he maintains his body.

