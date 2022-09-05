What's LeBron James' record in the NBA Finals? Comparing superstar forward's Finals record to Michael Jordan

LeBron James has had a remarkable career so far, showing great longevity as he enters his 20th season in the NBA. James made his first playoff appearance during the 2005-06 season as a Cavalier.

Back then, the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the regular season with a respectable 61% winning record. However, James’ playoff run was cut short, losing 4-3 to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

James came out hungry the following season, getting his revenge on the Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals. He averaged 25.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists over six games, including a 48-point performance in Game 5. The Cavaliers won the series in six games but were swept by the fundamentalists – the San Antonio Spurs – in the 2007 NBA Finals.

LeBron James’ four subsequent NBA Finals appearances came during his stint with the Miami Heat. Teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, James was in the NBA Finals again. However, the Dallas Mavericks came out on top in the 2011 finals.

James was a dominant force in the following two seasons, leading his team in scoring, rebounds, and assists – in both the finals. The Miami Heat were crowned champions in 2012 & 2013, with James winning the Finals MVP in both editions.

James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, sparked a new NBA Finals rivalry between them and the Golden State Warriors. They matched-up in the NBA finals for four consecutive years, with LeBron James being crowned champion only once. After being swept by the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, James took his services to the LA Lakers.

NBA @NBA LeBron James accepts the 2020 Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP trophy! This is his 4th time being named NBA Finals MVP! LeBron James accepts the 2020 Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP trophy! This is his 4th time being named NBA Finals MVP! https://t.co/lmmkkZ3NTA

LeBron's stint with the LA Lakers has been turbulent to say the least, given he’s made the playoffs in only two of his last four seasons. With only one NBA Finals appearance with the Lakers, James has the 2020 NBA Championship to show for.

LeBron James’ NBA Finals record vs Michael Jordan’s

Collectively, James has been in 10 NBA Finals, coming out victorious in four of them. He won the Finals MVP in all those editions, matching-up as closely with his idol, Michael Jordan, as he could. Michael Jordan, on the other hand, has reached the NBA Finals just six times in his 15 seasons in the league.

However, Michael Jordan’s record in the NBA Finals is what sets him apart. Like James, Jordan was the top-performer in all his championship runs – earning the Finals MVP award in all six editions.

But Jordan was able to win the title in all six appearances – completing two three-peats. James’ winning percentage (40%) in the NBA Finals, taking nothing away from his efforts, will always be brought up in any comparison between him and Jordan.

