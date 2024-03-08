LeBron James gushes over wife Savannah James presenting Billboard Awards

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed his admiration on Instagram for his wife, Savannah James, who presented a Billboard award. The four-time NBA champion reposted Billboard's Instagram photo showcasing Savannah on his story, expressing love for his wife and congratulating the award recipient.

"My Queen is such a FKN ⭐!!! Shine bright my love! And of course S/O and congrats to the great and lovely Tems," LeBron captioned.

LeBron James' Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah James graced the Billboard Women in Music stage to present the Breakthrough Award to Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Tems. In her presenting speech, Savannah mentions that Tems is one of her favorite artists, along with high praise for the rising musical sensation.

“Beyond the awards and collaborations, it all comes back to that voice: rich, resonant, undeniable.

"Pair that with her effortless confidence, style and flow and you’ve got someone who’s gonna be here for a really long time. Congratulations to Tems on being honored with the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough award,” Savannah James said.

Savannah James is a businessperson, philanthropist, entrepreneur and designer. She has always been a woman of charitable interests. She found the perfect partner in LeBron James, who is like-minded and incredibly supportive of her work.

LeBron James and Savannah James' relationship timeline

LeBron and Savannah's love affair began in high school, when a mutual friend informed Savannah that LeBron had asked for her phone number. She took his number instead and called him later. He invited her to his game, which ended with the team going to Applebee's, and shortly after that, he asked her out on a date.

LeBron was quoted saying that she was with him even when he had nothing, and he praised her for motivating him to succeed.

In 2003, during LeBron’s rookie year in the NBA, the couple was expecting their first child, LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny. Nearly three years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Bryce Maximus.

After being together for a decade, the Lakers star finally proposed to Savannah on New Year's Eve 2011, who said yes, minutes after midnight. In 2013, they officially tied the knot at the Capella Chape Grand Del Mar Hotel, San Diego, in the presence of friends and family. The following year, they welcomed their third child and first girl, Zhuri.

The pair has been together for nearly 21 years, married for 11 years, and their relationship is still as strong as ever.