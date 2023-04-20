LeBron James highest scoring NBA game with most points explored

LeBron James is having another great postseason run. He's helped the LA Lakers steal homecourt advantage from the Memphis Grizzlies, which has greatly improved his chances of winning another ring.

Throughout the first two games of the playoffs, the Lakers forward has been averaging 24.5 points per game on 51.3% shooting. He's done a great job on offense and has shown no signs of slowing down.

LeBron James' highest scoring NBA game in the playoffs came in the 2018 finals against the Golden State Warriors. His highest-scoring regular-season game was against the Charlotte Bobcats in March 2014.

LeBron James' highest scoring NBA game was a 61-point performance

Back in 2014, LeBron played for the Miami Heat and was coming off back-to-back championships. The Heat were looking for a three-peat, and James was on a mission to beat everyone that season.

In March 2014, the Heat faced the Charlotte Bobcats, who were 27-33 at the time. Miami was without Dwyane Wade, but this was not a problem as LeBron took over scoring duties.

James wore a mask during the game, but this did not prevent him from having a fantastic scoring performance. He became the Heat's franchise leader in points scored in a single game, surpassing Glen Rice's 56-point performance.

The 6-foot-8 forward spent 41 minutes on the floor, scoring 61 points. James was very efficient as well, converting 22 of 33 shot attempts and was 8-for-10 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he hit nine free throws in the game.

Interestingly, the Heat and Bobcats met each other in the first round of the playoffs. Miami ended up sweeping Charlotte as LeBron James averaged 30.0 points on 55.7% shooting.

James scored his career-high in playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James' highest scoring game in the playoffs was against the Golden State Warriors. James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time and wanted to avenge his 2017 loss to the Dubs. However, Golden State had Kevin Durant and ended up sweeping the Cavs.

LeBron set his scoring record in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. He set the tone for the rest of the series by scoring 51 points on 19-for-32 shooting. James also added eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block to his stat line.

Despite getting swept in the finals, the legendary forward showed off his incredible scoring skills. He averaged 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game while also shooting 52.7% from the field.

