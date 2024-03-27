LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on Lakers superstar’s status against Washington Wizards (March 27)

The LA Lakers have seemingly turned a corner and are currently on a four-game win streak as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. LeBron James was unavailable for the latest of these wins, as he was ruled out from the Milwaukee Bucks clash through a minor ankle injury.

However, his team still managed to pull off an incredible comeback after going down by as much as 19 points in the first quarter itself.

The same happened in the 4th, as the Lakers came back from the deficit both times and finished with a 128-124 victory. Anthony Davis continued his stellar form and finished with 34 points and 23 assists, with D'Angelo Russell also contributing with a double-double with 29 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers are now set to take on the Grizzlies for the third time this season. The two teams are set to face each other twice in the coming days, and James and Co. will be looking to extend their recent winning run.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James Injury Update

James has till date delivered a stellar campaign that has seen him miss just 10 games this season. The 39-year-old has been in remarkable touch and is currently averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game.

James is undoubtedly integral to any title challenge that his team poses this campaign, which means that Darvin Ham will be hoping that he makes a quick return. That seems to be well on the cards, with James listed as questionable for the game against the Grizzlies.

However, Chris Haynes of the ESPN stated that the player is expected to start on Tuesday, which means that after missing out against the Bucks, he is set to make a quick return.

What happened to LeBron James?

Rather than being the consequence of a specific incident, it seems as if LeBron James is simply showing evidence of wear and tear. The 39-year-old is in the 22nd season of his career and has consistently played at a high level.

Having missed just 10 out of the 72 Regular Season games that the Lakers have played thus far, James has shown an extraordinary level of fitness for a player who is apparently in the twilight of his career.

But it seems as if the ‘wear and tear’ on his ankle has been a bit of a recurring issue this season, and is simply due to the workload he has had since more than two decades, now.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers?

The entertaining matchup will take place at the Fedex Forum in Memphis on Tuesday, at 8 PM ET. As always, there are multiple methods to watch the game live. It will be telcast live on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Spectrum SportsNet at the above-mentioned time.

It will also be available for NBA Pass subscribers, and can be caught live on Radio on multiple frequencies. This includes SiriusXM, ESPN 92.9FM/680AM, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.