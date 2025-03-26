LeBron James makes honest confession on his relationship with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are often spoken about in the same breath in NBA circles as the two pre-eminent candidates for the title of "greatest of all time." The debate looms large and often divides NBA fans. When asked if they share a relationship, James spoke about how he hopes for it to develop after his retirement, stating that they're on good terms.

On Wednesday's "The Pat McAfee Show," James was asked if he and Jordan were in a "good spot" with each other and whether they talk. Discussing the matter, the Lakers star addressed their equation in-depth and shared his honest opinion on how he perceives their current relationship.

"We're in a good spot," James said. "We don't talk, because I'm still playing. I'm still focused on my craft right now."

"We all know MJ, even if you don't know him personally. He's one of the most ruthless competitors there is," James added. "'Till I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned with his, he's like I don't f****ng talk to you."

The Lakers star, who admitted to having chosen No. 23 because of the legacy associating the Chicago Bulls legend with the number, clearly hopes to have a relationship with the six-time NBA champion post-retirement. It would be wholesome for any basketball fan to see the two greats kindle up a friendship beyond all comparisons that pit them against each other.

Michael Jordan had publicly issued a congratulatory message to LeBron James upon becoming the NBA's all-time top scorer

As LeBron James put it, Michael Jordan is the ultimate competitor and it would be unlike him to shower praise on the player who many consider his only equal in basketball immortality.

However, when the LA Lakers star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time highest scorer, Jordan was amongst the well-wishers, congratulating James on his tremendous achievement.

NBA Retweet quoted TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock on Feb. 8, 2023.

"Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement. It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill," Jordan said per TMZ Sports

One of the greatest players in league history acknowledged the historic career achievement of another great.

