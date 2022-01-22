"Mention me with MJ and Brady like you're 'posed to" - LeBron James' cryptic bars on Instagram about rookies and showing love pose more questions than answers

LeBron James continues to carry the LA Lakers this season, leading the team past the Orlando Magic, who own the worst record in the NBA. The four-time MVP tallied 18 first-half points, but the Lakers still trailed by eight points after the first 24 minutes. He once again helped change the context of the game by playing center for most of the second half.

The in-game change shifted the momentum and complexion of the game as the LA Lakers detonated a 20-2 run at the start of the third quarter. James manned the slot, giving the offense more fluidity against the young Magic team. Once again, his ability to adapt to his teammates and do what is required has carried the struggling team to another victory.

Following the win, LeBron James posted his two highlight-reel dunks on Instagram. One was made during warmups while the other one was done just a few seconds into the fourth quarter. The cryptic bars he wrote are some of the longest he’s ever done. It reads:

“Shifting the culture.

Mention me with MJ and Brady like you’re sposed to.

I’m standing next to rookies, somehow they looking older.

The altitude of matter so cold, it’ll make your nose run.

How you expect to get love if you don’t show none?”

Other than the reference to Michael Jordan and Tom Brady’s greatness, the rest of the message is somewhat cryptic. The dunks were also likely to be referred to in the message as the altitude he needed to get up for those smashing slams could make the nose stuffy.

LeBron James could also be silencing his critics if he is to be talked about, it has to be with the gods of basketball and football. His Airness and TB12 are considered to be the best of the best in their respective fields. James, and deservedly so, is in that rarefied air.

LeBron James continues to match or shatter records with almost every game played

The records LeBron James has been piling up in 19 seasons is mind-numbing. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

In his 19th season in the NBA, LeBron James is amassing records and entering territories that have never been reached before. The game against the Indiana Pacers saw the 17x All-Star become the first player ever to record 30K points, 10K rebounds and 9K assists. Letting those numbers sink in is almost incomprehensible.

The 37-year-old superstar is now 15th all-time for most games played. He’s three games shy of surpassing the late Kobe Bryant and should be firmly inside the top 10 by next season. There’s no stopping the L-train as he assaults the record books with his longevity and excellence.

ESPN @espn



30,000+ Pts

10,000+ Reb

9,000+ Ast @KingJames is officially in a league of his own 🤯30,000+ Pts10,000+ Reb9,000+ Ast .@KingJames is officially in a league of his own 🤯👑 30,000+ Pts👑 10,000+ Reb👑 9,000+ Ast https://t.co/gDiPxDKAJC

Several days from now, “King James” should be selected for his 18th All-Star game, which will tie him with the Black Mamba for second-most all-time. If he wins the All-Star MVP, he’ll share the mark with Bryant and the legendary Bob Pettit for most with four MVPs.

The numbers don’t lie. LeBron James richly deserves to sit at the same table as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

Edited by Arnav