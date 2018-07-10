LeBron James Net Worth: The Financial Impact of The King signing with the Lakers

For the third time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, LeBron James has changed teams during the NBA offseason. His latest, a decision to sign a 4-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, is easily the least impactful of the three. That should come as no surprise given the Golden State Warriors' dominance over the past couple of years and how they seemed destined for at least a couple more championships in the coming years.

To many, LeBron's move might not have been surprising given the number of rumors, indications and reports that were swirling even before his 2017-18 season had ended with the Cleveland Cavaliers - a 0-4 sweep at the hands of the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Given the state of the Lakers before his arrival and even their free-agency moves after his assurance, it's quite clear that his decision to move to Los Angeles isn't one motivated only to win championships, unlike his "Decision" back in 2010 when he took his talents to South Beach - Miami Heat. The current Lakers' roster is not a championship contender, in fact, they will have to slog just to make the 2019 Playoffs.

So quite clearly, the King's decision to stay in Hollywood is a family decision - wife and kids. Before he begins his career with the purple and gold, we deep-dive into his contract and the financial impact of him signing this long-term deal with the Laker franchise:

#4 Four-year contract

At least three seasons of the four-year deal that LeBron signs with the purple-and-gold franchise is guaranteed making it the longest deal he has signed since 2010.

In 2010, as part of a sign-and-trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up LeBron James in exchange for two second-round picks that they must use between 2013 and 2017, a 2012 second-round pick that the Heat received from New Orleans, a future second-round pick the Heat acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a huge $15 million dollar trade exception that the Cavaliers must use in one calendar year and a possible first-round pick swap in 2013 with the Miami Heat.

Having guaranteed years on LeBron's contract allows the Lakers to rebuild the right way and eventually become a championship contender once again without handicapping their future like the Cavaliers were forced to do in their most recent run of four straight Finals appearances.

