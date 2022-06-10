“He’s actually a really big jokester.… He just is like a big a** kid” - 1x NBA champion says LeBron James is just 'one of the guys,' calls him a big 'brainiac' in the business world

LeBron James is one of the top players in the NBA, but the newly minted billionaire still loves to have fun. According to one-time champion and former LA Lakers teammate Alex Caruso, James is a jokester and a big kid.

Despite being one of the most successful players in NBA history from a business and playing standpoint, LeBron James is still human. In fact, he has a reputation for being one of the goofiest guys with his antics in-game and on social media.

According to recent comments from Alex Caruso, his public persona appears to be who he is behind the scenes.

James' former LA Lakers teammate recently went on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss what James is like as a person. Caruso said:

"He's just one of the guys. He's in the group chats like everybody else. He's a really big jokester. You can kinda tell a little through his social media like he's a goofball, but he's just like a big a** kid. He happens to be the brainiac that he is in the business world basketball-wise.

"He's just another guy on the team, cracks jokes, shows up to shoot around, all the other stuff."

For someone at LeBron's level, it would be easy to let the money and the fame change him as a person. Instead, it appears that James is the same goofy kid he puts forth in public.

LeBron James' jokester ways have helped him build relationships with teammates throughout his career, such as with Alex Caruso.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~ @ACFresh21 "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~@ACFresh21#PMSLive https://t.co/DPuwbS3dMa

While James may just be one of the guys, he is still one of the most successful players in the NBA history. James' goofy disposition has not stopped him from being serious when he needs to be.

LeBron James' blend of business success, basketball success and ability to be goofy has become a model for other players to follow. Still, James' unique brand of goofiness has persisted throughout his career.

LeBron James' ability to have fun like a kid has endeared him to players and people like Alex Caruso

James's goofiness has led to several hilarious moments.

LeBron James has been a jokester and goofball since the early days of his career. As James has aged and become more present on social media, his goofiness has been on display.

During a recent IG live with his sons, James let some of his more tame goofiness out.

Overtime @overtime @KingJames I think this was my favorite IG live ever I think this was my favorite IG live ever 👑 @KingJames https://t.co/PyJ6st1op7

Some of LeBron's goofiest moments have come out during his dancing, and James continues to dance like nobody's watching.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard not only recognized Carlton Banks but did The Carlton Dance. LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard not only recognized Carlton Banks but did The Carlton Dance. https://t.co/tMoXeLY1WT

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



Both LeBron & Danny Green created a dance step collaboration 12 years ago today in Cleveland vs. the Chicago Bulls.Both @KingJames @DGreen_14 would later take those coordinated steps to LA & won the Lakers a championship in the Bubble in 2020. LeBron & Danny Green created a dance step collaboration 12 years ago today in Cleveland vs. the Chicago Bulls. Both @KingJames & @DGreen_14 would later take those coordinated steps to LA & won the Lakers a championship in the Bubble in 2020. https://t.co/l9fDOKtm5S

Still, James was at his most goofy when he's around his teammates in the locker room.

James' goofiness seems likely to continue as he enters the twilight of his career and continues to grow on social media.

