LeBron James sends out enthusiastic tweet in support of Klay Thompson's anticipated return with Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is set to feature for the Golden State Warriors for the first time since June 2019, when he tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. His return has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the season, sparking reactions from many prominent figures throughout the basketball world, including LeBron James.

The Warriors have played two complete seasons without Klay Thompson and fell short of reaching the playoffs on both occasions. It shows just how much they value Thompson, and their appreciation was on full display in a heartfelt video released by ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Steph Curry, who was on voice-over duty, talked about how much the Warriors have missed Thompson, and how the latter fought against all odds to make a return.

LeBron James, who is no stranger to Klay Thompson's brilliance, also reacted to the news of Thompson's return. In response to a tweet that stated Klay Thompson will be playing tonight, LeBron replied with a series of emojis, acknowledging Thompson's greatness.

With the help of Thompson, the Warriors kept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at bay several times in the NBA Finals. In the four championship meetings between the teams from 2015-2018, James and Cavaliers won only once against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson to make debut at Chase Center in front of home fans

Klay Thompson #11f of the Golden State Warriors

After missing over 900 days, Thompson will finally get to play in a competitive game. Thompson recently expressed his desire to first play in front of the home fans, and he will get his wish later tonight when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors will be a more solid outfit on both ends of the floor with Klay in the lineup. Although he will need some time to get up to speed, he will undoubtedly be a boost for the already flying team.

Championship contention is the ultimate goal for the Warriors, who have dominated the Finals for six consecutive seasons. Despite their bright start, their chances will be much improved with Thompson on the floor.

Curry has been the focus of their attack as of late, but the team struggles to get wins on nights where he isn't shooting well from beyond the arc. The Warriors have lost two consecutive games for the first time this season, and although Curry was absent in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he has shot 2-of-19 in his last two appearances.

Later tonight, the world will get a first glimpse of Thompson, seeing how much of an impact he is likely to make on the Warriors. It is worth stating that the expectation levels should not be so high as the two-way sharpshooter will need some time to reacclimate himself with the NBA game.

Edited by David Nyland