LeBron James sends out strong message to basketball fraternity at ESPYs: "One thing you'll always do is respect me"

LeBron James kept it real during his speech at the ESPYs for the Record-Breaking Performance Award. After more than two decades of playing in the NBA, “King James” knows he is a somewhat polarizing figure.

Here’s what he had to say in front of some of today’s best athletes, including his peers in pro basketball (via Sportscenter:

“Listen, you can love me, and I know some of you hate me as well, but one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given this game.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In one sentence, the four-time MVP just nailed how most basketball fans view him. Many adore him because of his undeniably great skills. He came out of high school to build a nearly untouchable resume on the basketball court.

LeBron James was at the ESPYs to receive recognition for resetting perhaps the most hallowed record in the NBA. The 19x All-Star overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scoring king.

Nobody in the history of the NBA has blended longevity and greatness the way he has. Several “oldest” and “youngest” records are his. Some of the things he has accomplished in his so far 20-year-career may never be equaled, let alone topped.

When LeBron James dethroned the legendary Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring mark, the greatest of all time (GOAT) discussion only got heated. Some have claimed that the best-ever title should be his after claiming the league’s career scoring record.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 @_Talkin_NBA



#NBATwitter LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embrace after LeBron breaks Kareem's all-time scoring record LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embrace after LeBron breaks Kareem's all-time scoring record 💯#NBATwitter https://t.co/UgAZmpz0zA

Many, though, aren’t as impressed as the James fanatics. He is unanimously considered one of the greatest, but not the GOAT. Many will point out his horrific 2011 loss to the Dallas Mavericks as irrevocable. Even with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in the lineup, James couldn’t lead the Miami Heat past Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks.

James’ same “Heatles” team was also massacred by the San Antonio Spurs’ “beautiful game.” After the lopsided debacle, he left South Beach.

The 2021-22 LA Lakers star-studded LA Lakers team that couldn’t even make the playoffs is another blemish that fans will point out.

If the stacked 2023-24 Lakers don’t reach the Western Conference Finals, James’ critics will only have more ammunition against him.

Also read: Watch: The exact shot hit by LeBron James to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record and become #1 in all-time points scored in NBA

LeBron James deserves all the respect for what he has accomplished

Whether LeBron James is the GOAT or not is debatable. What is not questionable is his dedication, discipline, focus and influence since he entered the NBA more than 20 years ago.

“King James” takes care of his body better than anyone in the history of the game. It’s one of the biggest reasons why he has been so good for so long.

The younger generation of players adore him and many put him over Michael Jordan as the GOAT. Basketball will not be the same once he hangs up his jersey.

Love him or hate him, LeBron James deserves the respect of his peers and fans.

Also read: "I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot" - Savannah James sings praises about The King at 2023 ESPY awards

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes