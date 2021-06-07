LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis or Damian Lillard: Who can we expect to play for the USA basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics?

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all set to begin on July 23rd, 2021, several American NBA stars have made the pool for a chance to represent their team at the competition.

The USA have always been stacked with basketball talent, with the NBA considered the toughest basketball league in the world. In earlier Olympics, Team USA mostly steamrolled their opposition and bagged the gold medal with ease.

With the 2021 NBA playoffs underway, several players are undoubtedly ruled out of the US Olympic team. Superstars such as Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry are reportedly interested in making the team, and if they agree, there could be a long-distance shooting display in Tokyo.

Which NBA players are likely to play for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

LeBron James and Kevin Durant at the USA Basketball Men's Team Training Camp.

There has been an unofficial pool set for Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with several big names making that list.

Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Khris Middleton, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and several others included in that list.

LeBron James officially made a statement regarding his decision to play for coach Gregg Popovich this summer, saying:

"I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics."

Referring to his upcoming movie project, "Space Jam: A New Legacy", James has made it clear he won't participate in the Tokyo Olympics and would rather focus on his movie. Moreover, his star teammate Anthony Davis has injured his groin. In his absence, the defending champions LA Lakers endured an early exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Hence, it is safe to say Davis won't be playing in the Tokyo Olympics as well.

As reported by The Athletic, Stephen Curry is "50-50" about representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. He has played in the FIBA Basketball World Cup twice and earned gold medals on both occasions but has never been to the Olympics. He reportedly said that he is interested in doing so this time, but his status for the competition isn't confirmed yet. Curry said in this regard:

"I'm trying to gather as much information and make the right decision for me at the end of the day"

Jayson Tatum was reportedly going to be the key player for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. The Boston Celtics' early exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs has made it easier for Tatum to agree to be a part of the team. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was interested as well, but his wrist injury means he is unavailable.

Tatum: "I've been playing a lot the last couple of years, but that's an incredible opportunity. It's something I have to think about."



Tatum: "I've been playing a lot the last couple of years, but that's an incredible opportunity. It's something I have to think about." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

Coach Gregg Popovich at the USA Basketball Team Training Camp

San Antonio Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich is going to coach Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and his Spurs players, Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan, are in the pool as well. They are highly likely to be a part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Damian Lillard said he is interested in playing the Tokyo Olympics, and the Portland Trail Blazers' early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs has increased his chances of featuring in the competition.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is also apparently interested in heading to Tokyo to represent the USA. He recently said in this regard:

"I want to represent my country and get another gold medal...Me and my internal team will talk about that and see what's the best decision...Team USA is one of the best things we do. That's one of our things; we take pride in being able to send our players over there to try and win a gold medal or to try to represent our country"

Meanwhile, NBA sophomore sensation Zion Williamson might get his first taste of international basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. He is likely to make the team, given his incredible talent. However, he isn't sure of participating in the competition yet and will likely decide in this regard before the deadline. Williamson said:

"I think it'd be a great honor to be a part of the Olympic team...but before I make any decision, I'll sit down with my family and discuss what's best for me."

Moreover, the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and several others who are still playing in the NBA playoffs are most likely ruled out for the Tokyo Olympics. Any player who is still participating in the NBA postseason is considered unlikely for the Olympics, as doing so would shorten their off-season.

